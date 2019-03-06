Nikki Sixx apologises for rape story in Motley Crue’s book The Dirt

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has apologised for a story about an alleged sexual assault which was documented in their 2001 book The Dirt.

The bassist was recently speaking with Rolling Stone and said he had “no clue why it’s in there” and reports that the alleged rape was possibly “greatly embellished or I made it up.”

In the book, it's written that Sixx and a woman he knew had sex at a party. Later, the bassist left the room and returned with Tommy Lee. Sixx then stood behind Lee while the drummer had sex with the woman, who assumed she was still having sex with Sixx.

Sixx said he didn’t remember the incident the following morning until the woman called him and told him that she had been raped as she hitchhiked home.

In The Dirt, Sixx wrote: “At first, I was relieved, because it meant I hadn’t raped her. But the more I thought about it, the more I realised that I pretty much had. I was in a zone, though, and in that zone, consequences did not exist. Besides, I was capable of sinking even lower than that.”

Those words were irresponsible on my part. I am sorry. There is a lot of horrible behaviour in the book Nikki Sixx

Sixx has now sent a statement to Rolling Stone which reads: “The book was written in 2000 during a really low point in my life. I had lost my sobriety and was using drugs and alcohol to deal with a disintegrating relationship which I still to this day regret how I handled. I honestly don’t recall a lot of the interviews with co-writer Neil Strauss.

“I went into rehab in 2001 and really wish I would’ve done my interviews after I was clean and sober like I am today.

“I don’t actually recall that story in the book beyond reading it. I have no clue why it’s in there other than I was outta my head and it’s possibly greatly embellished or I made it up. Those words were irresponsible on my part. I am sorry. There is a lot of horrible behaviour in the book.

“What I can tell you is that we all lived to regret a lot and learned from it. We own up to all our behaviour that hurt our selves, our families, friends and any innocents around us.”

The incident will not be included in Motley Crue’s upcoming biopic The Dirt, which will premiere on Netflix on March 22.