The Dirt director admits nerves ahead of showing film to Motley Crue

The long-awaited Motley Crue biopic The Dirt will be released this coming Friday on Netflix.

The film stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars – and in a new interview with UCR, director Jeff Tremaine has spoken about the moment he screened the movie to Motley Crue for the first time.

He says: “That's when it really hit me – the responsibility I had for telling these guys' story, when I was bringing a cut out to Tommy Lee’s house to show to him and Nikki Sixx.

“It hit me in the car: ‘Holy shit, this is heavy. I hope I got this right.' So I watched them watch it. I was carefully watching them through each scene. Right at the beginning, Tommy was just super-stoked about seeing the old Motley house and the Whiskey A Go Go – he was cheering."

Tremaine says the Crue pair were moved by some of the more emotional scenes from the film and adds: “I got a big hug from both of them. It was a great feeling and a great relief because it's a big responsibility to tell somebody's life story.”

The film promises to follow in the same no-holds-barred vein as the 2001 book The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, with Sixx telling Classic Rock: "You just have to lay it out there– this is what we were like, this is what was happening.

“Some people had a hard time with some of the honesty that was in the book. We weren't really concerned with covering our asses then and it was important for us to do the movie the same way.

"It was really important for us not to whitewash anything over. We know that there were scenes in NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton that were deleted because they just didn't want to be portrayed that way. With us, it was important we didn’t pull any punches."

The soundtrack to accompany The Dirt will also be released on Friday (March 22) with the band recently revealing two of their new tracks: The Dirt (Est. 1981) and their cover of Madonna’s Like A Virgin.

The Crue have also been uploading archive content to their YouTube channel, and this week reissued their video for their Theatre Of Pain track Home Sweet Home.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On With The Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me To The Top

7. Piece Of Your Action

8. Shout At The Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young To Fall In Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride With The Devil

17. Crash And Burn

18. Like A Virgin