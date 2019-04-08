Amazon's Spring Sale is now on: here are the best deals

Amazon's spring sale starts today, and we've scoured the site from top to bottom to locate the best deals. If you're a music fan the pickings are a little slim in terms of CDs and vinyl, but there's a really good deal on Amazon Music subscription if you prefer your music to stream direct from the internet.

Elsewhere, it's headphones, booze, magazines, and home automation. And Bohemian Rhapsody. Because everyone loves Bohemian Rhapsody.

Here are our 10 favourite Amazon Spring Sale deals.

1. Three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free This is a very special offer: 3 months Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That's literally millions of tracks available at the click of a mouse. And you won't have to pay a thing until July. View Deal

2. Bohemian Rhapsody on DVD and Blu ray It's won every award on the face of the planet and possibly beyond, and now Bohemian Rhapsody is available at a discounted price for those of you who wish to own a copy on shiny silver disc. View Deal

3. All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa We've got an Echo Dot, and we use it to control our Amazon Music account. "Alexa! Play some Aerosmith!", we say. "Alexa! Wake me up withe Dude Look Like A Lady at 7.30am!" "Alexa! Skip this song!" And so on. It's like the actual future, but it's actually here now. And right now it's actually significantly discounted. View Deal

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD More home automation. If you've got a TV, and your TV has a spare HDMI port, the Firestick opens up a gamut of exciting add-ons. There's The BBC, Netflix, Prime Video, ITV, Channel 4, Disney, Curzon Cinemas. There's web browsers for browsing the web. There's the whole world of Kodi to explore. There's Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and Tuneln. And it's all voice-controlled via a remote control, or via Alexa. Amazing. View Deal

5. 50% off Betron Bluetooth Headphones There's a few bargains to be had here, from the sweat-proof and water resistant V3 (the ultimate earphones for use while running, exercising, jogging, and biking), to the B2 - with produces precision audio for every genre - and the high-performance HD800s. Treat your ears to some proper cushioning. View Deal

6. Bob Dylan - The New York Sessions (purple vinyl) Bob Dylan on purple vinyl? For a tenner? Sign us up. Featuring rare studio recordings and unreleased radio broadcasts recorded during Dylan's first few months in New York City, a period that saw him rise from the coffee house scene and into the recording studio. This compilation includes the only known Dylan performances of Smokestack Lightning, Hard Travelin and Roll On, John and the first known outings of The Death Of Emmett Till and Standing On The Highway.

View Deal

7. Up to 40% off Anker Soundcore Headphones and Speakers Wired headphones, wireless headphones. Bluetooth speakers. soundbars. If you want to funnel music straight into your skull with minimal disruption, Ankar have the means, and right now you'll get up to 40% off. View Deal

8. Up to 30% off Aviation Gin, Kraken Rum and Aberlour Whiskey You'll have to be quick on these, because they're timed deals. That means that the bottle of lovely Kraken spiced rum that's currently discounted probably won't be discounted this time tomorrow. Other drinks are available, including rhubarb and raspberry gin, single malt scotch whiskey, and tequila. Just don't drink them all at once. View Deal

9. Up to 43% off on Planet Waves Guitar Accessories Every guitarist needs cables, and there are discounts to be had on Planet Waves instrument cables, which feature low capacitance for pure signal transparence, and 24k gold-plated plugs that provide superior signal flow and corrosion resistance.View Deal