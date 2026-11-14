"I'm haunted by Peter naturally enough, I don't need you." Kenny Hickey says not to hold your breath for a Type O Negative reunion, but Silvertomb might pay tribute in their own way

Former Type O Negative guitarist/vocalist Kenny Hickey has addressed the long-running speculation about a possible reunion or Peter Steele tribute in future.

Speaking to Metal Hammer for a My Life In 10 songs feature - where an artist picks out the ten tracks from across their career that best tell their story - he discussed how he would want any kind of Type O Negative tribute to happen.

"It shouldn't just be karaoke Peter," he says. "That'd be where it comes off as hokey, you know? It should be in the ballpark but with a different twist."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"I would do it more as a tribute thing rather than a clone - which is what people think I want to do," he continues. "They DM me all the time. 'Hey, I sound like Peter' - I don't even listen to it. That's weird. I'm haunted by Peter naturally enough, I don't need you."

Type O Negative rose to fame as stars of the 90s metal scene, their albums Bloody Kisses and October Rust helping to popularise the burgeoning goth metal scene alongside bands like Paradise Lost, Moonspell and My Dying Bride.

Frontman Peter Steele died in 2010, but Hickey and Type O bandmate Johnny Kelly would go on to form the group Silvertomb in 2017. Silvertomb's latest album The Interpretation of Nightmares was released this week.

The band are set to play dates in support of the record starting with a launch show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus tonight (November 14). Hickey has admitted he is open to covering Type O Negative songs with Silvertomb, particularly after recruiting keyboardist Aaron Joos.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Now we've got a keyboard player, absolutely," he affirms. "What would be cool is if we did a medley of just the parts I sing [in Type O], the choruses and whatever. I think that'd be appropriate - Silvertomb definitely has Type O influences, but it's not trying to be a counterfeit."

As for exactly when a tribute gig or tour could happen, Kenny admits he's not given it much thought, particularly as he's currently focusing on Silvertomb's new record.

"Oh I'm not even gonna [talk about that]," he says. "I mean, we get offers. But it's not logistically in the works yet."

The Interpretation of Nightmares is out now via Steamhammer.