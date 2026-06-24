All You Need Is Love – and up to 68% off Beatles vinyl, tees, books & more this Prime Day

Global Beatles Day takes place on June 25 - a fan-created event that celebrates the anniversary of the first international satellite TV broadcast of The Beatles classic All You Need Is Love, which was beamed to an estimated 400 million people live from Abbey Road Studios back in 1967

And with the Prime Day savings n full swing, it seems only right to highlight some of The Beatles discounts that are available on Amazon right now - including massive savings on the The Beatles: Get Back hardcover book. The 240-page volume has been reduced from $60 to $23.24 in the US, while in the UK, it's down 68% from £40 to just £12.75.

Save 68% (£27.25) The Beatles Get Back: was £40 now £12.75 at Amazon There's 68% off the price of The Beatles: Get Back hardback book on Amazon UK, and 61% off the price in the US, making this an ideal time to pick up the 240-page volume if you haven't managed to get it already. It's the official account of the creation of The Fab Four's final album Let it Be and is chronicled by the band themselves and contains hundreds of images by Linda McCartney and Ethan A. Russell.

The Beatles may have split up in 1970, but the legendary four-piece seem to be as popular now as they ever were. And with loads of discounts available for Prime Day, I've highlighted some of my other favourite deals below.

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If you’re in the US, there's a nice saving on The Beatles: 1967-70 vinyl box set, which has been reduced by 16% from $75.98 to $64.12.

American fans also have access to the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band short-sleeve t-shirt which is down from $22.99 to $18.39 – and if you think you know everything about the George, Paul, John and Ringo, you test your knowledge with the officially licensed Beatles Trivial Pursuit game – down from $21.99 to $17.49. With over 600 themed questions, answering everything is going to take you a very long time indeed.

Across in the UK, you can get your hands on the The Beatles: Yellow Submarine graphic novel which is down in price from £26.99 to £21.99.

The 8CD Beatles Anthology Collection is also on sale for Prime Day, with Amazon taking the price down from £87.32 to £76.02. The collection includes a total of 191 tracks, including live songs and studio outtakes.

My final pick foes to this Abbey Road hoodie which Amazon have cut from £33.99 to £28.78. It's available from sizes S- XXL and you can order it in a variety of colours.

These are just some of many Beatles-themed discounts this Prime Day and to discover even more bargains, head on over to Louder's Prime Day music deals page which we're updating throughout the week. And don't forget to visit our pages highlighting the best Prime Day turntable deals, and we're also collecting our favourite Prime Day vinyl deals too.