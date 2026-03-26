Earlier this month, Amazon UK held its first sales event of the year - now it's the turn on Amazon US to get in on the action with the Big Spring Sale rolling from March 25 through until Tuesday, March 31.

Among all the sweet discounts of vinyl, CDs, speakers, turntables and headphones, there's loads of savings on rock, metal and general music-themed t-shirts.

I've had a look through what's on offer and picked out 12 of my favourites which you can find below - and that includes 20% off the timeless Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction Skull Cross tee. I had one just like this back in the day but this print is available in a number of color variations.