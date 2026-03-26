I’ve just kitted out my summer festival wardrobe with huge Amazon Spring Sale savings on band tees: Maiden, Korn, Sabbath, Slipknot, Green Day & more
The Amazon Spring Sale is on right now and there are a huge range of rock and metal t-shirts discounted
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Earlier this month, Amazon UK held its first sales event of the year - now it's the turn on Amazon US to get in on the action with the Big Spring Sale rolling from March 25 through until Tuesday, March 31.
Among all the sweet discounts of vinyl, CDs, speakers, turntables and headphones, there's loads of savings on rock, metal and general music-themed t-shirts.
I've had a look through what's on offer and picked out 12 of my favourites which you can find below - and that includes 20% off the timeless Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction Skull Cross tee. I had one just like this back in the day but this print is available in a number of color variations.
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Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
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