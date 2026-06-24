Gamers around the world have been drooling with anticipation since it was announced that The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time is being remade for the Nintendo Switch 2, with the release date pencilled in for some point this year.

The original game was released for the N64 console back in 1998 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, and while we patiently wait for further details to emerge, there's plenty for Zelda fans to get excited about this Prime Day, including a price drop on the Lego Great Deku Tree. The recreation of the Ocarina Of Time favourite is down from $520.92 to £459.

Save 12% ($61.99) Nintendo Lego Zelda: The Great Deku Tree: was $520.99 now $459 at Amazon With so many great discounts on Zelda merchandise in this Prime Day sale, picking just one to highlight here was a challenge. In the end, I went for this fabulous Lego deal on the Great Deku Tree set with a nice 12% discount.

The Lego Nintendo Deku Tree is made up of 2500 pieces, so it should keep you entertained for a while. Not only that, but this Lego model can be turned into either the Ocarina Of Time version, or the Breath Of The Wild version. It also comes with three Link minifigures and Princess Zelda.

Speaking of Link's first outing on the original Switch console, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild- Creating A Champion book has been reduced from £47.99 to £28, and it's an essential addition to any Zelda fan’s bookshelf. It features 424 pages of sketches, illustrations and commentary related to the award-winning video game.

Speaking of books, The Legend Of Zelda Encyclopedia has also had a price cut – down from £33.50 to £27.01. It's a comprehensive 320-page bible dedicated to the iconic series. And you can even carry a Zelda memento around with you, thanks to the super-cute Korok key-chain which is down from £12.54 to just £9.90.

Back to the US, and gamers who have yet to experience the sprawling Tears Of The Kingdom can now do so with a 25% discount on the Switch 2 edition. Amazon has cut the price from $79.99 down to $59.99.

Stateside gamers can also pick up a digital code for the brilliant and imaginative Echoes Of Wisdom on Switch 1 for $39.99, reduced from $59.88. In the In the UK, you can pick up the cartridge edition for less too - down from £49.99 to £36.99.

My final pick goes to the Manga collection Twilight Princess Complete Box Set which spans 11 volumes. The Master Sword has been taken to the list price and it's now down from $129.99 to $101.33.