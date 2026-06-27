"We're trying to build a spaceship – as you do." Muse frontman Matt Bellamy promises blockbuster stage production for upcoming arena shows
With a new album released and massive shows coming up, Muse are spending big on their stage setup
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says the band's stage production for their upcoming arena tour will include a spaceship that costs more than a luxury home in London.
The British rockers are back with new album The Wow! Signal which was released this week.
And after a string of North American dates in comparatively smaller venues, they will perform in arenas around Europe in November and December.
Those arena shows, Bellamy says, will feature a spectacular stage show that is costing the band a pretty penny.
He tells the NME: "Erm, we’re trying to build a spaceship – as you do! The quote came in and it’s more expensive than some of these (London) houses, and that’s saying something around here.
"We’re trying to work with that, build a spaceship, do some new stuff with lasers that’s never been done before, and yeah, it will be a classic. It’s going to be more in the space, sci-fi realm, which I think is cool for us.
"We’re trying to make it (the spaceship) fly. I don’t think it will. That’s the thing that costs more than a house, but it will be something cool, I promise."
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On the 'smaller' North American venues they will play in the summer, Bellamy adds: "It’s the only viable summer tour in America that’s outdoors unless you’re at stadium level, which we’re not in the US.
"It’s in between arena and stadium size, but the issue is you can’t do the craziest production. It’ll be a similar production to what we used last summer, but with a few step-ups and a few customisations for this show.
"But when we come back to the UK in November, that’ll be a brand new really cool production."
Classic Rock gave The Wow! Signal a positive review, saying it is "super-focussed, densely layered and stacked with killer tunes."
Muse The Wow! Signal Europa Tour dates 2026
Nov 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 13: Manchester Co-op Live, UK
Nov 15: London O2, UK
Nov 16: London O2, UK
Nov 18: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 20: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy
Nov 21: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy
Nov 24: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 25: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 27: Paris La Défense Arena, France
Nov 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 30: Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 03: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France
Dec 04: Montpellier Sud de France Arena, France
Dec 07: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Dec 08: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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