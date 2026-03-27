Easter chocolate treats are all well and good, but if you really want to treat yourself this year, then a new set of headphones could be the way to go - especially as Amazon is selling some of Sony’s best cans on the cheap right now as part of its Big Spring Sale event.

I've highlighted a few of my favourites Sony discounts below, but my top pick goes to the often overlooked Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which have been reduced from $179.99 to $98 - a huge 46% saving.

Save 46% ($81.99) Sony WH-CH720N: was $179.99 now $98 at Amazon Sony’s WH-CH720N wireless noise-cancelling headphones are among the best mid-priced cans going. Well, I say mid-priced – they actually now fall into the budget category, thanks to Amazon’s awesome Big Spring Sale, which sees their price drop from $179.99 to just $98. Getting great sound, all-day comfort, some top features and up to 35 hours of battery life for less than 100 dollars is certainly not to be sniffed at!

These are Sony’s lightest wireless noise-cancelling headphones and weigh in at just 192g. However, they still manage to deliver a heavyweight listening experience with Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 and Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) combining to produce crystal-clear audio that’s just as the artist intended. With up to 35 hours of battery life, and superb hands-free calling, these headphones are the perfect accessory for those long journeys.

Sony has a reputation for making exceptional headphones, so any opportunity to grab some on the cheap is worth taking. While the discount on the SonyWH-CH720N is perhaps the most eye-catching in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, there are other discounted Sony headphones that are well worth a closer look.

The audio firm's flagship Sony WH-1000XM6 have a nice $62 saving, with the price reduced from $459.99 to $398 in four colors: Black, Midnight Blue, Platinum Silver and Sand Pink. There's also 31% knocked off the price of the Sony WF-C510 earbuds - down from $69.99 to just $48 in their White and Yellow configurations.

I own a pair of the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones and they're still my go-to for late night, on the sofa listening - and they've also had a price reduction in the Big Spring Sale: Down from $399.99 to $298.

Meanwhile, the Sony ULT WEAR over-ear noise canceling Bluetooth headphones can often be overlooked in the sheer number of Sony headphones, but with a 41% discount, they are definitely worth a closer look. They've had a price cut and are now $148 rather than the usual $249.99.

My final pick is in the earbud category with the Sony WF-1000XM5 reduced from $329.99 to $248.