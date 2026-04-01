Chip Monck has quite a story to tell. The lighting designer for Monterey Pop in 1967 and Woodstock two years later, he emceed the latter and was responsible for what might be rock's most infamous onstage warning: "The brown acid that is circulating around us is not specifically too good."

Five years later, he got a job hosting Speakeasy. This music discussion show, produced by advertising agency J Walter Thompson, was shown in over 100 markets and played host to a stellar list of guests, including Emerson, Lake and Palmer, Bill Wyman, Dr John, Peter Gabriel, Alvin Lee, Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper, John McLaughlin, Dave Mason, Jackson Browne, Steve Miller, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits and Frank Zappa.

In the wake of the California Jam – the landmark 1974 one-day festival held at the Ontario Motor Speedway in California – Monck hosted two musicians who'd played at the event. Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord were joined in the studio by Ian Hunter from Mott The Hoople, who were in California to play shows with Aerosmith.

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Footage from the broadcast has rarely surfaced in the half-century since, but Ritchie Blackmore has come to the rescue, with 45 minutes of footage appearing on the guitarist's YouTube channel this week.

In the show, the three men are entertained by Wendy Waldman, the former singer of Los Angeles folk-rockers Bryndle, and discuss a variety of subjects, including Purple's reputation as the world's loudest band, Ian Hunter's then-new book Diary Of A Rock'n'Roll Star, and Ozzy's first experiences touring the USA.

"We got off the plane, and I was expecting gangsters," says Ozzy. "I was so terrified to go out, I stayed in my room for a week. I wouldn't go out because I was so frightened."

Monck also asks the musicians about the effect of the rock'n'roll lifestyle on their lives,

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"I wouldn't be doing nothing else," Ozzy reveals. "It's like living in pain, but also living in the most incredible high in the world. I had to go and see a few head doctors now and again, because it was getting too much. It takes you from one life to another."

Speakeasy was short-lived and didn't make it into 1975, but Monck went on to work with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Muhammad Ali and dozens of other big names. He served as the lighting designer for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, and for Pope John Paul II's visit to the city three years later.

In 2024, Monck's archive was accepted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland, OH.