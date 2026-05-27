Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein to bring entire saga to the live arena with European tour later this year

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, otherwise known as the composers for the original music for the hit TV series Stranger Things, not to forget members of the synth prog outfit S U R V I V E, have announced a live European tour where they'll be delivering a definitive performance of the entire Stranger Things saga.

At the same time, Invada Records UK and Lakeshore Records release two volumes of double vinyl albums for Stranger Things 5 — Original Score From The Netflix Series on July 15. The 95-track collection includes the score to Season 5 Volume 1 and Volume 2 as well as the music from the finale.

The Invada Records versions (for World excluding the Americas) are V.1 ion Metallic Bronze coloured vinyl and V.2 in Metallic Silver coloured vinyl, both versions are housed in a gatefold sleeve and printed inner with full colour photos.

Latest Videos From Louder

Lakeshore Records' versions are 2xLP on Blue Smoke coloured vinyl with gatefold jacket and full colour printed sleeves.

Pre-order Invada release.

Pre-order Lakeshore Vol. I.

Pre-order Lakeshore Vol. II.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see the full list of live shows and ticket details below.

Jun 26: ITA Fiastra Fiastrapalooza Festival

Jun 28: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Sep 3: SRB Belgrade Drugstore

Sep 5: SPA Barcelona Paral·lel 62

Sep 8: SPA MadridThe music Station PRÍNCIPE PÍO

Sep 12: POL Sopot Brasswood Festival

Sep 14: BUL Sofia National Palace of Culture

Sep 16: SVK Bratislava Majestic Music Club

Sep 19: GRE Athens Hellenic Cosmos

Sep 21: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Oct 31: FRA Nantes Le Lieu Unique

Nov 4: UK Belfast Ulster Hall

Nov 7: UK Birmingham Town Hall

Nov 9: UK London EartH Theatre

Nov 14: POR Braga Theatro Circo

Nov 16: GER Berlin Theater Des Westens

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Invada Records)