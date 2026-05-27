Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein to bring entire saga to the live arena with European tour later this year
Stranger Things 5 — Original Score From The Netflix Series will be released in two volumes on coloured vinyl in July
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, otherwise known as the composers for the original music for the hit TV series Stranger Things, not to forget members of the synth prog outfit S U R V I V E, have announced a live European tour where they'll be delivering a definitive performance of the entire Stranger Things saga.
At the same time, Invada Records UK and Lakeshore Records release two volumes of double vinyl albums for Stranger Things 5 — Original Score From The Netflix Series on July 15. The 95-track collection includes the score to Season 5 Volume 1 and Volume 2 as well as the music from the finale.
The Invada Records versions (for World excluding the Americas) are V.1 ion Metallic Bronze coloured vinyl and V.2 in Metallic Silver coloured vinyl, both versions are housed in a gatefold sleeve and printed inner with full colour photos.
Lakeshore Records' versions are 2xLP on Blue Smoke coloured vinyl with gatefold jacket and full colour printed sleeves.
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You can see the full list of live shows and ticket details below.
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein Stranger Things European tour dates
Jun 26: ITA Fiastra Fiastrapalooza Festival
Jun 28: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Sep 3: SRB Belgrade Drugstore
Sep 5: SPA Barcelona Paral·lel 62
Sep 8: SPA MadridThe music Station PRÍNCIPE PÍO
Sep 12: POL Sopot Brasswood Festival
Sep 14: BUL Sofia National Palace of Culture
Sep 16: SVK Bratislava Majestic Music Club
Sep 19: GRE Athens Hellenic Cosmos
Sep 21: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre
Oct 31: FRA Nantes Le Lieu Unique
Nov 4: UK Belfast Ulster Hall
Nov 7: UK Birmingham Town Hall
Nov 9: UK London EartH Theatre
Nov 14: POR Braga Theatro Circo
Nov 16: GER Berlin Theater Des Westens
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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