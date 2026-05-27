"The first electric guitar ever taken into the death zone!" How you could win a unique signed guitar that's scaled a Himalayan mountain, and help underprivileged kids in the process

Fancy owning a uniquely special guitar signed by Korn, Green Day, the Sex Pistols, Meshuggah, Lorna Shore, Jinjer and more, and helping some of the world's most underprivileged children in the process?



Here's the deal: this prize draw is organised by Metal For Nepal, a UK-registered charity that brings together the global music, metal, tattoo and arts community to support some of the most disadvantaged children in remote regions of Nepal.



If you're wondering what makes this particular Jackson guitar so unique - rock star signatures aside - consider this: it was carried to the summit of Mount Manaslu (8,163m) in the Himalayas by elite climbers Adriana Brownlee and Gelje Sherpa, likely making it the first electric guitar ever taken above 8,000 metres aka into the "death zone", the altitude at which atmospheric pressure is so low that the amount of oxygen is insufficient to sustain human life.

To be in a chance with winning the guitar - which was also signed by Cradle of Filth, Wargasm, The Darkness and Hatebreed at Download 2025 - go here and make your entry.



The entry options are:

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£10 – 1 entry

£20 – 3 entries

£50 – 10 entries

£100 - 25 entries

A free entry route is also available to ensure the prize draw is accessible to everyone. To enter without making a donation, please follow the instructions provided in the free entry section of the page. All valid free entries will be entered into the same draw.



Metal For Nepal was originally founded after the devastating 2015 Nepal earthquake, when members of the global music community came together to help rebuild homes and support affected communities. Since then, the charity has continued to support vulnerable families and children across Nepal through humanitarian and education-focused projects.

Flower Kc from Metal for Nepal says, "For me personally, music and access to art are things many of us naturally grow up with and often take for granted as part of everyday life. However, for many children in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, art is still a luxury and that’s the gap we are trying to bridge.

"Our goal is to provide children with art supplies such as pencils, sketchbooks, and drawing materials so they can explore their creativity and have the opportunity to create something of their own.

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"Through this guitar prize draw, people have the chance to win a truly historic guitar while also helping children gain access to art and creativity. For the price of a pint, people can genuinely make a meaningful difference."

For the full terms and conditions of the prize draw and to enter, go here.