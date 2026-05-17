The upcoming He-Man movie, Masters Of The Universe, will premiere tomorrow (May 18) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, but fans eager for a taste of Daniel Pemberton's soundtrack will be delighted to learn that two tracks are already available.

The two pieces – different versions of a composition called Eternia – both feature Brian May, and may include what may be the most epic soloing from the Queen guitarist in decades. Composer Pemberton says the soundtrack is the "most maximalist score ever", and Eternia – named after the fantasy planet that serves as the film's main setting – certainly lives up to the billing.

"Ah! Here it is!" exclaims Brian. "I only just discovered this is out! We have the power!"

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Pemberton has previously worked on several blockbuster soundtracks, including Project Hail Mary. Spider-Man: Into/Across the Spider-Verse, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

May revealed he was working with Pemberton in February, promising the movie "will make a lot of people smile a lot" and revealing that "yes, my ol' Red Special [his famous, hand-made guitar] is all over it!"

May previously contributed to the soundtrack of the 1996 film Pinocchio, and three years later composed the soundtrack for Alexandre Aja's post-apocalyptic sci-fi film Furia. Of course, Queen also provided the soundtrack to the 1980 science fiction movie Flash Gordon, with May composing the film's iconic theme music.

Masters Of The Universe stars English actor Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Glenn/He-Man, 30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto as the evil sorcerer Skeletor, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. It's on general release from June 5.

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Eternia (from "Masters of the Universe") - YouTube Watch On