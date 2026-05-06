“I was a horrible addict… I would rather live than be in your band”: Jason Newsted reveals how addiction struggles contributed to Metallica exit

Jason Newsted has revealed that his struggles with addiction played a part in his departure from Metallica in 2001.

Talking to YouTuber Dean Delray, the bassist, who joined the San Francisco metal titans in 1986, says that he was a “horrible addict” around the time of his exit. He adds that his bandmates’ refusal to slow down and give him time to get help for his condition was a major factor in his decision to step away.

The 63-year-old explains (via The PRP): “The reason I left Metallica is because I was a horrible addict. I was way up against myself, and if I didn’t get some kind of help, I was going to die. And so I just said, ‘You guys, can I have a minute? Please give me a minute.’ And they said, ‘No.’”

He continues: “I said, ‘I would rather live than be in your band. I love being in your band. I think it’s kind of obvious. I wear your shirt every fucking night.’

“So it’s like, you know, ‘I wear our shirt every night. I fly my colours every night. I meet every fucking person that wants to meet and represent us for all the fans every fucking night. Don’t tell me I’m not committed. Don’t tell me I’m not loyal. Don’t tell me. I’m always the first one in and last one out. I’m not saying the words. It’s fucking history.’

“It’s real. You can’t give me that minute to get my head straight again. Then I have to go. Not that I don’t love you, and certainly not that I’m not committed to this band.”

Newsted announced that he was leaving Metallica on January 17, 2001, attributing his choice to “private and personal reasons and the physical damage I have done to myself over the years while playing the music that I love”. In subsequent interviews, he elaborated that he was banned from pursuing outside musical projects by singer/guitarist James Hetfield.

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During a 2001 Playboy interview, Hetfield reasoned, “When someone does a side project, it takes away from the strength of Metallica … Where would it end? Does he start touring with it? Does he sell shirts? Is it his band?”

But, two years later, the frontman admitted that he was “choking” his longtime bass player. “We were brothers,” he reflected, “and I was trying so hard to keep that that I was choking Jason … That’s how I was taught to control things: through intimidation and rage.”

During the Delray interview, Newsted also revealed that he had undergone treatment for throat cancer and been given the all-clear by doctors “three week ago”.

“May 8 of 2025, I underwent a procedure for throat cancer,” he remembered. “And so they took a bunch of shit outta here and then they went in with lasers this way and took a bunch of shit out. So the cavern inside my head is different than it was, but we got it early.”

After leaving Metallica, Newsted played bass for Canadian thrashers Voivod and in Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band. He took on a reduced touring schedule in 2006, after sustaining a shoulder injury, but fronted his namesake band Newsted from 2012 to 2014 before assuming his current role as the leader of the Chophouse Band. The band will tour North America in July.

Metallica initially replaced Newsted with producer Bob Rock during the recording sessions for 2003’s St Anger before moving on with ex-Ozzy collaborator Robert Trujillo. The band are currently gearing up for a European tour, which starts on Saturday, May 9, in Athens, Greece. See all of their planned shows and get tickets via their website.