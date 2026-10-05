A trailer for Wind Of Change, the long-awaited biopic about German rock legends Scorpions, has finally been released.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip, which features Alexander Dreymon as guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte as singer Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers as guitarist Matthias Jabs and Luke Brandon Field as drummer Herman Rarebell, emerges a year after a teaser was released, and 18 months after production commenced.

It is believed that the delay to the release – which was originally scheduled to coincide with the band's 60th anniversary late last year – is due to the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Paramount Skydance. The film will now be released in German cinemas on January 28, 2027.

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"Lots of music movies only focus on the sex, drugs and rock’n’roll," Klaus Meine told Classic Rock in 2025. "But this one has another side too. It would be crazy to try and look at sixty years of the Scorpions’ career, so it follows us from the early days up until this very special moment in time [referring to the release of the 1990 single that gives the film its title]."

Wind Of Change also stars Dominic West as the band's controversial manager, Doc McGhee. West is most famous for his roles as Detective Jimmy McNulty in the HBO series The Wire, and as Charles, Prince of Wales, in Netflix's The Crown.

The new trailer features a dubbed German voice track, while the original teaser was in English. Both are embedded below.

Last month, Scorpions announced that their remaining 2026 shows – including a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas – were being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." The affected shows will now take place in 2027. Full dates below.

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Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Offizieller Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Wind of Change | Scorpions Movie I Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Aug 27: Zapopan Auditorio Telmex, Mexico

Aug 30: Ciudad de México Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Sep 02: Monterrey Auditorio Banamex, Mexico

Sep 09: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 14: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 16: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 18: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 21: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 23: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 25: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

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