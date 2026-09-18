Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee at the premiere of Neil Peart: No One's Disciple at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have paid tribute to Neil Peart at the premiere of a new documentary about the late Rush drummer. The pair were joined onstage by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith at the premiere of Neil Peart: No One's Disciple at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"Tonight you’re gonna see a very interesting look at this guy that you think you know," Lee told the audience at the Princess of Wales Theatre. "And you’re gonna see the depth of his musical legacy, and you’re gonna learn about friendship and how it runs both ways between the people he loved in the drum community and how they loved him back, which is really cool, and the wider circle of friends and what impact he had on their lives.

"So I’m very grateful that this moment has arrived where this stuff can be shared. So, thank you for coming."

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"I’ll just echo what Ged said," added Lifeson. "He encapsulated everything about the film, what an amazing person was. There’s a whole side of him that a lot of you don’t really know. He was very, very funny. He was a sweet friend, and he was extremely loyal. And hopefully you’ll get to see a little more of that. And it’s certainly reflected in Chad and the other guys that played with us."

Directed by Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn, the team behind 2010's acclaimed Rush documentary Beyond The Lighted Stage, as well as Iron Maiden: Flight 666 and the Metal Evolution documentary series, the film will air on Canada's CBC network on September 23 as part of the series The Passionate Eye.

The film includes interviews with Lee and Lifeson, and features the pair performing Rush classics with Chad Smith, Stewart Copeland (The Police), Danny Carey (Tool) and Gavin Harrison (King Crimson, Porcupine Tree).

Rush are currently on the much-celebrated Fifty Something tour, with Anika Nilles taking Peart's place behind the kit. Full dates below.

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TIFF 2026 Neil Peart: No One's Disciple - introduction at the World Premiere - YouTube Watch On

Neil Peart: No One's Disciple | Documentary Trailer - YouTube Watch On

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