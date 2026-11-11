Nancy (left) and Ann Wilson onstage at the second of Aerosmith's Dream On shows at the Hollywood Bowl on November 1

In My Voice, a documentary about Heart singer Ann Wilson, premiered in May in Seattle. The film, which is narrated by Wilson, traces her journey from childhood to stardom and draws from her archive of home movies, photographs and journals, in addition to previously unseen footage from her years with the band.

The film also features a collection of famous faces, including Kiss man Paul Stanley and pop star Chappell Roan, but one voice is missing from the movie: Ann's sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson. And in an interview in the new issue of Classic Rock to mark the release of Consecrated Ground, Ann's new album with Tripsitter, she explains why.

"I asked her to come and speak, but she wanted to wait for her own documentary," Ann says. "She’s got her own life, you know? She didn’t want to forever be known as the two of us joined at the hip."

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The documentary arrives on Amazon Prime and Apple (iTunes & Apple TV) on November 25.

Elsewhere in the interview, Wilson confirms that a new Heart album has been finished, and talks about the delays to the Tripsitter album caused by the medical treatment she received following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

"It took a good part of a year until I was able to work again,” she says. "Unless you’ve had the experience of that disease, there’s no way to explain how it takes you down and makes you feel really weak and small. Some people can be very active through it. I wasn’t able to do that. All I could do was lie around."

Heart finished their most recent tour in Edmonton, Canada, last month, but swiftly returned to the stage at Aerosmith's California: Dream On shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. No further live dates have been announced,

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To read the full interview with Ann Wilson, pick up the new issue of Classic Rock.