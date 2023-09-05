Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay to release new studio album AM PM

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

The pair's celebrated Roxymphony live show also gets a CD release in October

Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay
(Image credit: Matthew Becker)

Roxy Music musicians Phil Mazanera and Andy Mackay have once again joined forces for an new instrumental album, AM PM, which will be released through BFD/The Orchard on October 13, You can watch the air's new video for Blue Skies below.

The new album is described as a "saxophone and guitar-heavy, ambient set", and Manzera has produced the new video which was compiled and directed by using footage and photos shot by his son, Charlie Targett-Adams, an accomplished film, documentary and music video director.

During the covid lockdowns I was working on songs with Tim Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) but I also had an urge to do some spontaneous instrumental music," explains Manzanera. "I rang Andy Mackay and asked if he would be interested in working on an album together, he was, and thus the AM PM album was started. After the discipline of working on song structures, it was very liberating to just try and find solutions to unstructured bits of music.

"It’s like starting out on a journey with no idea of where to go and then ending the journey in a beautiful location. The music has turned out to be nothing like we could have pre-written and difficult to categorize except to say it’s really a musical expression of our two brains still interacting 50 years on."

AM PM features contributions from Anna Phoebe on violin, Seth Scott on flute, George Goode on tuba, Paul Thompson on drums, Yazz Ahmed on flugelhorn and Mike Boddy on bass/programming/keyboards.

Prior to the lockdown and the recent Roxy Music tour to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary, the pair played five shows together which featured classic Roxy Music songs reimagined with a 20-piece orchestra and the Owl Parliament Choir. The bands celebrateed Queen Elizabeth Hall (London) concert from 2018 will be released as Roxymphony, also through BFD/The Orchard on October 20.

Pre-order AM PM.

Pre-order Roxymphony.

Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay

(Image credit: BFD/The Orchard)

Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay: AM PM
1. Blue Skies 
2.Mat 1 
3. Yazz 
4. EGM 
5. Ambiente 
6. Newanna 
7. CC 
8. Ambulante 
9. Seth 

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.