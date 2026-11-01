"I believe one of the leading causes of death is retirement." Brace yourselves, haters. Nickelback are going nowhere
Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger says Canadian rock giants are having way too much fun to call it quits anytime soon
Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger says the band have no plans to retire – although he doubts whether they'll live long enough to match the longevity of the likes of the Rolling Stones.
As the Canadian rock giants bask in the glory of the positive reviews for their new album Everything Under The Sun, Kroeger insists that their desire remains strong, even 30 years after the release of their debut album Curb.
He tells Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk: "We started this about 30 years ago, and I don't know why we would stop. This is too much fun. And we've had the conversations.
"It may be inconvenient or whatever to leave home for six, eight months at a stretch, but what else are you gonna do? Are you gonna sit around and watch your stock portfolio or what? You gotta do something in this life.
"I believe one of the leading causes of death is retirement. I really do believe that creating things, learning new things, finding new challenges, I think it keeps you young."
As well as music, martial arts is another obsession of the Alberta native. And he applies some of the principles of combat sports to how he approaches his day job.
"I'm deeply into martial arts," he says. "And there's a concept in martial arts called the white-belt mentality, which is you go into every class as a beginner.
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"No matter how long you've been doing it, no matter how much you know, you go into every class with an open mind and the assurance that you're gonna learn something you don't know. I think it's good for you."
However long they may remain active, Kroeger doubts they'll be around as long as the seemingly immortal Stones.
He says: We're gonna go on, and I don't know if it's gonna be like the Rolling Stones because I don't know if we're gonna live that long. Those guys are awesome. They just keep going."
Nickelback recently announced an extensive world tour in support of the new album.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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