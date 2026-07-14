"There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done." Nickelback announce new album Everything Under The Sun, launch Rattle The Cage single
Everything Under The Sun, Nickelback's 11th album, will be released in October
Canadian arena rockers Nickelback have announced a new album. Everything Under The Sun, the follow-up to 2022's Get Rollin', will arrive on Planet Earth on October 30, and is preceded by the first single from the album, the typically bombastic Rattle The Cage, which features a cameo from Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5.
"This album has every side of the band on it,” says frontman Chad Kroeger. There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long. Rattle The Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open - it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can’t wait for people to hear it."
Everything Under The Sun is the first album Nickelback have released since leaving previous label BMG – with whom they recorded Get Rollin' and its predecessor, 2017's Feed The Machine – for a new home at the Virgin Music Group.
"Nickelback have built one of the most remarkable careers in music, and it's a huge honour for everyone at Virgin Music Group to work alongside a band with such an enduring legacy and global impact," says Jacqueline Saturn, the label's North American President. "We're thrilled to partner with them as they begin this exciting new chapter and can't wait for fans to experience Everything Under The Sun."
Album pre-orders are available now. Full tracklist below.
Nickelback: Everything Under The Sun tracklist
Rattle The Cage (feat. John 5)
Bones For The Crows
I Already Know
Leave Me Behind
If I Don't Go
Make Me Love You
Chasin' Famous
Simple Song
Technicolor Steamboat
Lift Somebody Up
Bottled Dreams
Last Night Was Fun
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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