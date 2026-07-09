"I’m a lifelong student,” Bruce Hornsby says. “I’m always trying to push what I do into new, exciting vistas, and make a sound I haven’t heard before. That’s the challenge, for me.”

The piano man, today wearing jeans and a blue crew-neck shirt, talking to Classic Rock at his at home in Virginia, is an expressive conversationalist, speaking in long, complete sentences that are often punctuated by side notes and bursts of easy laughter.

He’s not kidding about that “lifelong student” thing. For an artist who’s just turned 70, with decades’ worth of laurels that he could easily rest on, and recycle lucratively – Grammy Award-winning classic hits such as The Way It Is, The Valley Road and Mandolin Rain, collaborations with rock and jazz royalty including Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, Sting, Pat Metheny and Jack DeJohnette, not to mention his years as a member of the Grateful Dead – the need to keep moving forward and experimenting is one that Hornsby laughingly describes as taking his career “to the dark side”.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

“A lot of my artist friends are out there mining the old gold,” he says. “It’s like: ‘Here’s the set-list for the year’; every night’s the same. I’m just not that person. I understand the idea that popular music is a vehicle for a stroll down memory lane for ninety-plus per cent of the audience. But I’m scratching and clawing for that seven per cent who are interested in some adventure in the music – a place for dissonance and atonality. At the same time, though, those people should realise that I still love to write a simple song, and I do it every record, two or three times.”

His latest album, Indigo Park, fits his mission statement perfectly. There are challenging, extended songs such as Entropy Here (Rust In Peace), Silhouette Shadows, Ecstatic and the title track, which combine rock, jazz, classical and hip-hop with stream-of-consciousness poetic lyrics. But they co-exist easily alongside pared-down, piano-driven songs like Take A Light Strain and North Dakota Slate Roof, which hark back to his mid-80s sound with Bruce Hornsby And The Range.

Hornsby with the Edward Hopper etching Night Shadows, which also appears on the cover of Indigo Park (Image credit: David McClister)

“While I’ve been studying modern classical pieces, like the Ligeti Etudes, I also live in a world of Muddy Waters and Bob Dylan. I’m influenced very literally and specifically,” Hornsby says.

Appropriately for a record with such wide-ranging, disparate inspirations, there’s a lyrical theme running throughout, of time passing and memory. The track that digs deepest into it is the album’s standout, Memory Palace, a quick-pulsing duet with Vampire Weekend main man Ezra Koenig.