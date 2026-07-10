Well on the way to recovery from the colon cancer that forced cancellations last year, frontman Biff Byford checks in as the Big Teasers From Barnsley continue their summer of festival dates.

How is your health now?

I take things day by day, really, but I’m doing okay.

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Saxon have an impressive summer festival season, including Wacken in Germany, Sweden Rock, Denmark’s Copenhell, Rock For People in the Czech Republic, Poland’s Mystic and Maid Of Stone at Bloodstock in the UK. At these big overseas events do you feel conscious of carrying the flag of Saint George?

[Laughs] Not really. The Saint George’s flag has been stolen a little bit by various people, hasn’t it? We used to, back in the day, but in a way that has changed.

Apologies if that sounded a bit of a loaded question. But is Saxon’s Englishness in doubt?

Not at all. We fly the flag for British metal, definitely. We’ve just done one of the big festivals in Germany, Rock Hard. Our popularity has gone up massively over the last six or seven years. We now get a lot of headline spots at festivals.

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To what do you attribute that resurgence?

Well, we’ve put out some good albums. I think they’ve been quite excellent, really. Social media has also made a big difference. A lot of younger people have got into the band. Younger bands are coming out and saying that Saxon influenced them. Add those two things together and it makes a big difference. Priest and Maiden are doing really great as well, and so would Motörhead if they were still around.

As a staple of Bloodstock since it was a far smaller, indoor event, Saxon’s association with that festival is well documented. How strong is your connection to Maid Of Stone?

We did Maid Of Stone before [in 2017] when it was known as Ramblin’ Man Fair. It’s a good little festival with a lot of character. We like it.

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Do you perform pretty much identical setlists at each event?

No. Certain countries have their favourite songs, don’t ask me why. Crusader is massively popular in Spain and Italy. Also in Spain we have to play our version of Ride Like The Wind [the Christopher Cross song reworked for 1988 album Destiny]. They chant for that one before we go on stage. Poland goes mad for Broken Heroes. Three or four songs will change in the average set.

We ask because when Saxon played at Ramblin’ Man Fair you walked out on stage and proceeded to eat the setlist.

I sometimes do that. It depends upon how I’m feeling. I can be very spontaneous.

You told the crowd: ‘Setlists are tasty.’

Well they are if made of the right paper.

Saxon’s twenty-fifth studio album is due in January 2027. What can you tell us about it?

I got into trouble for giving away the release date, so I must be very careful what I say. I can tell you that it’s finished, and that we have shot two videos. The pre-order date is in September, but I’m not supposed to have told you that.

How much would we have to pay you to reveal the title?

I wouldn’t take any money, but you will find out soon. And we will soon be releasing the dates for the next UK tour, which takes place in February.

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Drummer Nigel Glockler has said it’s “a lot more groove-oriented”.

I don’t think of it that way. But for him [as a drummer] I can see why he might say that. It’s heavier, more than anything. Maybe that’s what Nigel means.

New guy Brian Tatler always has a bag of riffs. Presumably he was heavily involved once again?

Yeah. But it’s about equal between what we call the ‘stringers’ – Brian and Doug [Scarratt]. Brian brings a lot to the band. Which isn’t to say that Paul [Quinn] didn’t, but the fans love him and he’s a well-respected guy.

Paul Quinn retired from the group a couple of years back but has played occasional Saxon-themed shows with former guitarist Graham Oliver. Do you have any thoughts on that?

Why shouldn’t they do it?

Well, there was bad blood towards Graham since he was sacked in 1996.

I don’t really have any problem with Graham any more. He used to do stupid things that smashed the reputation of the band [along with ex-bassist Steve ‘Dobby’ Dawson, Oliver ran ‘rival’ band Oliver-Dawson Saxon]. That’s all over now. I met Graham not too long ago in an airport and we had a chat. I don’t think Paul wanted to retire from music, just the bigger gigs.

At a show in Hastings it was heartwarming to watch the two old friends blasting out those riffs to a room full of appreciative middle-aged fans. It’s nice to know you don’t condemn it.

Really, it’s fine. As long as we’re sensible and don’t start using logos, there’s room for everybody.

Saxon are currently playing festivals in Europe, and will appear at Maid Of Stone on July 18 and Bloodstock on August 6. The UK and Ireland Gods Of Thunder tour will take place in February 2027. For full dates and tickets, visit the Saxon website.