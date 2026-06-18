The 6 bands who won Rock For People festival 2026

True to its name, Rock For People is a festival that puts people first. As soon as you step foot on the Czech festival grounds, everything feels curated with its 50,000 punters in mind, from its eclectic palette of rock flavours to its ever-conscious commitment to sustainability. It’s the kind of mindset that instantly breeds a sense of community – and within that community, everyone feels safe to let their hair down.

At any given point, Czech crowds never seem to stop moving; whether you’re watching dreamy grunge indie-rockers Wolf Alice, nu-pop-punks South Arcade, or the legendary heavy metal grit of Iron Maiden, you’re guaranteed to lose your pal in a circle pit. And it’s bloody marvellous to see.

With that all said, these are the bands from 2026's edition that won the (long) weekend, as they happened.

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Letlive

“This whole project is in the name of liberation,” Jason Aalon Butler proclaims, pausing to catch his breath after the one-two punch of Le Prologue and The Sick, Sick, 6.8 Billion. It’s 1pm, but the post-hardcore frontman has charged up the crowd – when a man rips his shirt off, bounds over and screeches squarely into your face, it quickly scares off even the mightiest of warm-festival-beer hangovers.

Dripping with sweat, Butler churns through cuts like Renegade 86’ and White America's Beautiful Black Market like an exposed wire. He’s grabbing at the drum stand, adrenaline giving him the inhuman strength to drag it halfway across the stage, backflip and treat his mic like a yo-yo. And, of course, he closes things off by climbing to the top of the stage, leaving a hanging mic behind as a souvenir.

The Plot In You

As the sound of thunder rumbles over the speakers, punters truly don’t know what storm lies ahead of them. Because, when The Plot In You take to the stage to the triumphant Divide, it’s an instant case of metalcore brilliance. The clash of metallic guitars and electronic distortion packs a punch, but frontman Landon Tewers is in a class of his own – from the heart-stopping wail of “I CAN’T FUCKING TAKE IT!” to You Get One’s eerie whispers that instantly switch to full-bodied yells, Tewers’ ability to bounce between dynamics is even more impressive in the flesh. It’s fair to say that metalcore is in very safe hands here.

Blood Incantation

With an ominous, glowing obelisk by their side, prog death metallers Blood Incantation are taking Rock For People on a riffy trip through time and space. With their faces hidden behind walls of straggly hair, the Colorado quartet embark on a journey through Metal Hammer’s favourite album of 2024, Absolute Elsewhere, treating crowds to a full playthrough of the dense, cosmic magnum opus. It’s a glorious battle of dark and light, from The Stargate [Tablet II]’s Tangerine Dream daze and clash of surreal death metal existentialism and reverberating sci-fi horror, to The Message [Tablet III]’s culminating high of Pink Floydian triumph.

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Papa Roach

Yes, Jacoby Dakota Shaddix looks like he’s stuck his finger in a plug socket – but he knows how to give the people what they want. From opener Even If It Kills Me to the mega Getting Away With Murder, the nu metal frontman has the crowd eating from the palms of Papa Roach's hands. In spite of the mud pools underfoot, everyone is happy to stomp around and let their inhibitions run wild. The set also sees Papa Roach honouring their metal peers in style, welcoming letlive.’s Jason Aalon Butler out for BRAINDEAD before rumbling through their “NU! METAL! TIME! MACHINE!”, ticking off everything from Korn’s Blind to Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff, before finishing on a high with their own nu metal megahit, Last Resort.

Limp Bizkit

“This is the Limp Bizkit karaoke party!” Fred Durst explains, pointing up at the ever-present screen of lyrics that towers behind him. There’s no prizes to be won for being able to list everything that’s “fucked up” in Hot Dog, so why not just let the drunken masses sing along? There’s no gatekeeping in the House of Durst – everyone is free to kick up some mischief and have a good time.

Of course, as the frankly massive moshpits of Fred Durst lookalikes break out, its clear that a majority of the 50,000-strong crowd know the lyrics by heart anyway. And that’s further confirmed when Durst picks out two fans for Full Nelson – with the language barrier resulting in the more lanky Fred Durst clone just screaming “WOODSTOCK 99!” in response to anything Durst asks. Yet he still knows every word of the song. Go figure.

Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me The Horizon have been fine-tuning their video-game-like live experience for a few years now, but boy-oh-boy does it keep getting better. As their onscreen AI mascot EVE announces “Rock For People, you are all possessed”, it’s seen as a badge of honour – and the punters confirm just how ‘possessed’ they are by opening up two healthy, circling pits long before opening track DArkSide even kicks into life.

Though, there’s something that’s very different about this headline set in comparison to, say, Bring Me The Horizon’s Arena tour back in 2024. And that’s Sykes’ voice – following his work retraining his deathcore vocals to re-record the band’s debut, Count Your Blessings, his growls sound fucking phenomenal. It makes everything hit that bit sweeter, from The House Of Wolves, to the pyro-centric AmEN!, to the glitching, kawaii-metal infused Kingslayer.