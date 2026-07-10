"We are really disappointed." Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple removed from country tour dates after headliner realises they’re Satanic

Devil-loving doo-wop two-piece Twin Temple claim to have been kicked off two shows with country musician Charley Crockett at the last minute, due to Crockett’s opposition to their Satanic presentation.

Via social media on Wednesday (July 8), the duo, composed of husband-and-wife Zachary and Alexandra James, announced that they’d been booted off the bill of Crockett’s gigs in Troutdale, Oregon and Paso Robles, California on July 14 and 18.

They express their disappointment and apologise to those who wanted to see them.

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“Today we were informed that Charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery,” they write.

“Unfortunately, that means we will not be able to perform for you next week as planned. We are really disappointed as we were looking forward to getting back out and seeing you, and also what it meant as far as bringing different types of people and music lovers together.

“We are sorry to everyone who was planning to see us. We’re grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly of artistic freedom.”

Formed in Los Angeles in 2017, Twin Temple mix 50s and 60s rock’n’roll and pop, but found their strongest fanbase in the metal community thanks to their subversive approach. Talking to Metal Hammer in 2021, Alexandra admitted that she thought their dark style would mean the band never find a niche.

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“We honestly thought there wouldn’t be any Twin Temple fans,” she said. “Flat out, [people in the] industry told us, ‘You will have zero fans, you’re going to alienate literally everyone who this is for. There’s a vintage gospel/soul scene, but you can’t bring Satan into that! That’s Christian music!’”

The band have released three albums, starting with Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2019. Their latest is 2023’s God Is Dead. Although the band are yet to announce details of a fourth full-length, they released a new single, a cover of the Rolling Stones’ Paint It Black, in April.

Meanwhile, Crockett is one of the most prolific musicians in the country scene, having released 17 studio albums since 2015. His latest, April’s Clovis, came out via his own label $10 Cowboy following a trilogy of releases with Island. However, Clovis was removed from streaming services following a legal dispute with Island. It was re-released via Atlantic Outpost on July 3.

Crockett has yet to comment on Twin Temple’s statement, but the July 14 and 18 shows are still listed on his website at time of publication. Metal Hammer has reached out to Crockett and his representatives.