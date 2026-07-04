Canadian prog rockers Saga to return to the UK for the first time in 20 years!
Saga will play the Shepherd's Bush Empire next February as part of their 1977-2027 Generations 50th anniversary tour
Canadian prog rockers Saga have announced their first UK live show for 20 years.
The band will play Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, September 10, 2027, as part of their 1977-2027 The Generations Tour to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary with further dates around Europe.
"We are all absolutely thrilled to be at this historic venue, and we simply must see you all there," the band say.
The current line-up of Saga features long-standing frontman Michael Sadler, guitarist Ian Crichton and keyboardist Jim Gilmour, who are joined by drummer Mike Thorne and bassist Mike Borkosky. Original bassist Jim Crichton has been a non-touring band member since 2019.
The September 10 show is billed as the band's only UK show. Saga last played the UK in 2006 at a poorly promoted and attended show at London's The Garage venue, although the audience on the night did include Iron Maiden's Steve Harris and Nicko McBrain, who are both big fans of the band.
Tickets for the London show go on sale at 11am UK time, Friday, July 10, and will be available from here.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.