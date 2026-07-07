"I've probably listened to it 10,000 times and I still love it." Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl names his perfect record
The Foo Fighters frontman took time to pay tribute to the album's late producer during the BBC 6 Music interview
Dave Grohl has named Pixies' debut album Surfer Rosa as a "perfect record."
Speaking to BBC 6 Music, the Foo Fighters frontman described the Boston quartet's 1988 album as something he can still listen to every day, almost four decades after its release.
"I love that record so much for a lot of reasons," said Grohl. "One, that it was produced by the almighty Steve Albini, and it was maybe the first album to become popular and showcase his incredible engineering sonic technique."
Grohl went on to praise frontman Frank Black's "abstract" lyrics and his co-vocals with bassist Kim Deal as "powerful."
"His lyrics kind of teetered back and forth from abstract intellectual to things that just sounded so absurd and almost dumb in a way," he explained. His voice and Kim Deal – their two voices together were just such a wonderful blend, and it was unusual at the time. You know, they really did sort of coin this specific dynamic, and the simplicity of it was really powerful.
"So, that record I've probably listened to 10,000 times and I still love it," he added. "I could still listen to it every day."
Foo Fighters are currently touring in support of their album, Your Favorite Toy.
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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