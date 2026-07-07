U2 share video for Street Of Dreams, the lead single from their upcoming 15th studio album

U2 have shared their video for Street Of Dreams, the lead single from their forthcoming 15th studio album.

The Dublin quartet filmed the video in Mexico City, and are originally shown playing on the roof of a bus near the Plaza Santo Domingo before filming was curtailed by a heavy rainstorm, rendering an on-set generator inoperable. The video includes footage of the band in conversation with their crew, with Bono and co being told "We don't want you to get struck by lightning" before the singer suggests that they could 'play' on the balcony of a near-by apartment instead.



The opening verse of the song runs:



"God hear me shout

Lend your ear to my prayer

When I'm far from anywhere

Down to my last breath of air"

Watch the video below:

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

U2 - Street Of Dreams (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

In April, U2 surprise released a new EP, Easter Lily, described as a "reflective set of songs... emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal."

At the time, Bono promised fans that the upcoming album, which the quartet are recording with former Compulsion guitarist Garret 'Jacknife' Lee, would be a noisier proposition,

"We are in the studio, still working towards a noisy, messy, ‘unreasonably colorful’ album to play LIVE … which is where U2 lives," he said. "We still look to vivid rock & roll as an act of resistance against all this awfulness on our small screens."

U2 are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, with the same line-up they had when they formed as Feedback in 1976.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors