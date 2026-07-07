U2 share video for Street Of Dreams, the lead single from their upcoming 15th studio album
Watch Irish rock superstars busk on a Mexico City balcony
U2 have shared their video for Street Of Dreams, the lead single from their forthcoming 15th studio album.
The Dublin quartet filmed the video in Mexico City, and are originally shown playing on the roof of a bus near the Plaza Santo Domingo before filming was curtailed by a heavy rainstorm, rendering an on-set generator inoperable. The video includes footage of the band in conversation with their crew, with Bono and co being told "We don't want you to get struck by lightning" before the singer suggests that they could 'play' on the balcony of a near-by apartment instead.
The opening verse of the song runs:
"God hear me shout
Lend your ear to my prayer
When I'm far from anywhere
Down to my last breath of air"
Watch the video below:
In April, U2 surprise released a new EP, Easter Lily, described as a "reflective set of songs... emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal."
At the time, Bono promised fans that the upcoming album, which the quartet are recording with former Compulsion guitarist Garret 'Jacknife' Lee, would be a noisier proposition,
"We are in the studio, still working towards a noisy, messy, ‘unreasonably colorful’ album to play LIVE … which is where U2 lives," he said. "We still look to vivid rock & roll as an act of resistance against all this awfulness on our small screens."
U2 are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, with the same line-up they had when they formed as Feedback in 1976.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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