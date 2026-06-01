Robert Fripp and his beloved bride Toyah Willcox have returned with a brand new episode of their acclaimed but increasingly sporadic web series Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch.

In this latest broadcast – which we believe to be only the second new Sunday Lunch film of the year, not that we've been paying attention – Frippcox perform a lively rendition of Kiss's 1975 glam masterpiece Rock and Roll All Nite.

Most excitingly, King Crimson man Fripp is wearing corpse paint during the performance, and takes a rare lead vocal during what we're optimistically describing as the 'breakdown section'.

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At the end of the film, a demented-looking Fripp advises viewers that he and Willcox "rock through the night and party every day", just in case the last five years haven't made that abundantly clear.

We are still awaiting our invite.

Toyah and Robert's Sunday Lunch - BRAND NEW - I Wanna Rock N Roll! - YouTube Watch On

In barely related news, King Crimson's live album Penn State University 1974 will come out on CD later this month, following the double vinyl set released in April for this year's Record Store Day.

A second live set, 2014 NYC, which was recorded over four nights at the Best Buy Theatre in New York in September 2014 and features Crimson's "Seven-Headed Beast" lineup, will be released in July.

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Meanwhile, Toyah's Songs and Stories tour is nearing its end, but with Christmas shows on the horizon and a mammoth run of 38 newly announced Rebel With A Cause: Songs & Stories dates already scheduled for 2027, there's no hiding from the nation's premier post-punk pop princess.

As if you didn't need any more reasons to admire Willcox, she appears to be playing two separate shows 100 miles apart on the same date in August. Full dates below.

Jun 03: Stamford Corn Exchange, UK

Jun 04: Ilkley King's Hall, UK

Jun 05: Leeds City Varieties, UK

Jun 06: Blyth Phoenix Theatre, UK

Jun 07: Hexham Queen's Hall, UK

Jun 10: Aberdeen Tivoli Theatre, UK

Jun 11: Greenock Beacon Arts Centre, UK

Jun 12: Edinburgh Queen's Hall, UK

Jun 13: Airdrie Town Hall, UK

Jun 14: Perth Town Hall, UK

Jun 27: Wick Confetti Flower Fields, UK

Aug 23: Henley Rewind Festival, UK

Aug 29: Penkridge Sports & Recreation Centre, UK

Aug 29: Lytham Hall, UK

Sep 25: Blackpool Winter Gardens, UK

Dec 04: Liverpool The Tung Auditorium, UK *

Dec 05: Sunderland The Fire Station, UK *

Dec 12: London Union Chapel, UK *

Dec 13: Birmingham Town Hall, UK *

* Toyah's Christmas Party date

Find Toyah 2026 tickets.

Toyah Willcox Rebel With A Cause: Songs & Stories tour 2027

Sep 23: Blackburn Empire, UK

Sep 24: Bilston Town Hall, UK

Sep 25: Letchworth Broadway, UK

Sep 29: Harrogate Theatre, UK

Sep 30: Middlesbrough Theatre, UK

Oct 01: Southport The Atkinson, UK

Oct 03: Ilkley Kings Hall, UK

Oct 06: Basildon Towngate, UK

Oct 07: Henley-On-Thames The Kenton, UK

Oct 09: Much Wenlock Edge Arts Centre, UK

Oct 10: Lichfield Garrick, UK

Oct 13: Chandler’s Ford Thornden Hall, UK

Oct 14: Axminster Guildhall, UK

Oct 15: Melksham Assembly Hall, UK

Oct 16: Ringwood The Barn, UK

Oct 17: Bude Parkhouse Centre, UK

Oct 21: Dorking Halls, UK

Oct 22: Esher Theatre, UK

Oct 22: Ramsgate Granville, UK

Oct 24: Teddington Landmark Arts, UK

Oct 28: Isle Of Man Gaiety Theatre, UK

Oct 30: Glusburn Institute, UK

Nov 04: Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre, UK

Nov 05: Lyme Regis Marine Theatre, UK

Nov 06: Launceston Town Hall, UK

Nov 07: Basingstoke Haymarket, UK

Nov 10: Braintree Institute, UK

Nov 11: Tewkesbury Roses Theatre, UK

Nov 12: Barnstaple Queens, UK

Nov 13: Frome Cheese And Grain, UK

Nov 18: Birmingham Mac, UK

Nov 19: Lincoln Drill Hall, UK

Nov 20: Peterborough Key Theatre, UK

Nov 21: Kidderminster Town Hall, UK

Nov 24: Newtown Theatr Hafren, UK

Nov 25: Leamington Spa Royal Spa Centre, UK

Nov 26: Twickenham The Exchange, UK

Nov 27: Ashford Revelation, UK

Find Toyah 2027 tickets.