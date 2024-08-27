5484 days after Oasis walked unhappily offstage after a badly-received show at the V Festival in Staffordshire, England, the Gallagher brothers appear to have buried the hatchet – at least for now – and rock's most talked-about reunion is officially on.

In an announcement, Oasis confirmed that they'll play 14 shows next summer, including gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 8am in Ireland and 9am in the UK. Full dates below.

"The guns have fallen silent," say the band. "The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

The news comes after a weekend in which rumours regarding a possible reunion swirled with the kind of intensity that suggested that this morning's announcement – which was prefaced by a synchronised video teaser campaign – wasn't merely going to be about yet another deluxe edition box set.

The announcement brings an end to 15 years of often delightful bickering, which included Liam calling Noel a "sad little dwarf," "tofu boy", "an angry squirt", and a "horrible little man", while the elder Gallagher famously described Liam as "a man with a fork in a world of soup."

Meanwhile, clearly keen to get in on the action, Noel Gallagher's second wife Sarah McDonald tweeted that Liam's headline set at Glastonbury in 2019 was akin to “a fat twat doing his tribute act, balancing a tambourine on his head." The couple divorced last year, and reports have put the cost of settlement at £20 million.

The brothers' inability to get along was there from the very beginning. Famously, 14 minutes of drunken bickering, recorded by NME journalist John Harris before the band's commercial breakthrough, came out as the bootleg Wibbling Rivalry 7" single in 1995. The release, which climbed to number 52 on the UK singles chart, was described by Pitchfork as "easily one of the best Oasis records."

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium

Aug 02: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 03: London, Wembley Stadium

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park