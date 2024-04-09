"It’s over." Liam Gallagher has finally accepted that an Oasis reunion will never happen. Not this week, anyway

It appears that Liam Gallagher has finally accepted that an Oasis reunion is never going to happen, and he has called out a former bandmate for "getting people's hopes up."

During a recent interview with Virgin Radio, Ride guitarist Andy Bell, who played bass in Oasis from 1999 until their 2009 split, and subsequently recorded two albums with Liam Gallagher in Beady Eye, suggested that an Oasis reunion "probably will" happen.



"I don’t think it looks likely right now, but life is long, isn’t it?” Bell said.

Liam Gallagher obviously caught wind of this comment, for he took to X (formerly Twitter) this morning, April 9, to write, "Andy bell from ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and and it’s not clever LG x"

When one of Gallagher's followers, named Craig, responded to the post writing, "He’s just saying what you’ve said a million times already Rasta", Gallagher replied, "I’ve never mentioned oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move in for our own mental health".

We're going to assume here that a) Gallagher wrote this tongue-in-cheek, and b) that he means that everyone should move on, unless he genuinely is hoping to move in with Craig, Andy Bell, and all 3.6 million of his followers on X.



Andy Bell responded to Gallagher's initial post by saying, "Apologies ! Didnt mean to get anyone’s hopes up, nothing to see here ! X"



Because heaven knows the last thing any of us would wish to do would be to suggest that Oasis could reform, as - checks archived stories - Liam Gallagher has been doing for the past 15 years.

Anyways, having now moved on from Oasis, Liam Gallagher will be celebrating 30 years since the release of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe, by performing it in full, alongside other Oasis material from '94, on his upcoming arena tour in June.

