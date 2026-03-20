“40 years later, I still get to do the thing I love the most. I truly have to pinch myself.” One of America's greatest alternative rock bands announce 40th anniversary tour

The Afghan Whigs have announced a 40th anniversary tour, and shared their first new music since 2022's How Do You Burn?

The funky, Rolling Stones-and-soul-influenced House of I was recorded at Marigny Sound studio in New Orleans, where frontman Greg Dulli owns two bars.



“Laid this one down in New Orleans last summer,” Dulli says. “Was looking for an up-tempo banger and feel like we found one here.”

Afghan Whigs were founded in Ohio in 1986, and became one of the coolest rock bands of the alternative rock era, releasing two albums on Sup Pop before switching to major label Elektra for their '90s masterpieces Gentlemen (1993) and Black Love (1996).

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Asked in 2020 by this writer if he still feels the same excitement piecing a song together now that he did as a teenager back in Ohio, Dulli replied, “Oh my God, maybe even more so."



"I kinda feel like I know what I’m doing now," he added. "I have a skill set. Making music is my favourite thing to do, it brings me so much joy, and when you find something that you love to do, you should stick with it."

Dulli's band's 40th anniversary tour kicks off on April 25 at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York, and concludes at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California on May 24. Fellow alt. rockers Mercury Rev will support.



"40 years later, I still get to do the thing I love the most," Dulli says. "Writing songs and performing them with my friends all over the world. I truly have to pinch myself."

The Afghan Whigs 40th Anniversary tour

Apr 25: Woodstock Bearsville Theater, NY

Apr 27: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 28: Washington D.C. 9:30 Club

Apr 30: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 01: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 02: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls Theater, PA

May 04: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

May 05: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 06: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 08: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

May 09: Chicago Metro, IL

May 10: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 12: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

May 15: Portland Aladdin Theatre, OR

May 16: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

May 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

May 20: Los Angeles The Bellwether, CA

May 22: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

May 23: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

May 24: Pioneertown Pappy & Harriett’s, CA



For tickets, go here.

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Listen to House Of I below.