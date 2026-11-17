Chelsea Wolfe has revealed that when she suffers from migraines, she reaches for grindcore to relieve the pain: specifically, Full Of Hell’s 2024 album, Coagulated Bliss.

The startling claim was made during filming of What’s In My Bag?, a YouTube series by the Los Angeles music shop, Ameoba Records.

“I don’t know, it’s strange,” she explains. “I feel like something about their music is soothing to my brain when I get migraines. So, I often will put on this record or [2021 album] Garden Of Burning Apparitions when I have a migraine. And yeah, it strangely helps.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

“This is one of my favourite bands and [Coagulated Bliss] is one of my favourite records of theirs,” she adds. “I really love the song that they did with Jake Bannon [Malformed Ligature] on this one.”

Malformed Ligature - YouTube Watch On

In the episode, Wolfe, along with her longtime collaborator Ben Chisholm, chose albums by PJ Harvey, Sunn O))), Sonic Youth, Radiohead and Elliott Smith. But it’s Pixies’ 1988 debut Surfer Rosa that Wolfe singles out as a particularly important release.

“I feel like this record is so formative for me because when I was away college as a 18-19 year old, I saw this in a record store,” she recalls. “It just was one of those records that I just felt drawn to the cover and bought it because of that. The sound of this band really just changed the way I think about music.

“I really wanted to be a musician but I didn’t have a lot of musician friends because I didn’t really know how to get into it,” she adds. “I saw a flyer on a bulletin board [by a] Pixie-style band looking for a female bass player. I didn’t play bass. I only played guitar. But I basically went out and bought a cheap bass and learned and just started writing very experimental rock songs – no rules. This was a great way for me to introduce myself to what it’s like being in a band.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea Wolfe’s new album, The Dark, is out now on Loma Vista.

Watch the full episode below: