Indie rock supergroup Boygenius announce their first ever UK shows

By Paul Brannigan
Indie trio Boygenius - comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus - will visit England this summer to play their first UK shows

Boygenius, the US indie supergroup composed of singer/songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, have announced their debut UK shows.

The trio, who are set to release their debut album, titled the record, on March 31 via Polydor / Interscope Records, will play shows in London and Halifax in August. 

Boygenius' London gig will be an outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park in North London on August 20, with MUNA and Ethel Cain in support. Their Halifax date comes two days later, on August 22, with Bridgers, Baker and Dacus playing Piece Hall.

Tickets for both gigs go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased  here (opens in new tab).

Boygenius have already released three singles from the record, $20, Emily I’m Sorry, and True Blue. You can hear the three songs below:

The trio recorded the record at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California, and co-produced the album with Catherine Marks, who has previously worked with PJ Harvey and Manchester Orchestra.

Rolling Stone revealed last month that actress Kristen Stewart will direct three upcoming music videos for the group.

