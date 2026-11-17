John Christ, guitarist for Danzig and Samhain, has died. He was 61 years old. No official cause of death has been revealed.

His death on November 15, 2026 was announced via his Instagram page and official website the following day.

The announcement reads: “Friends, it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the peaceful passing of John Christ on November 15, 2026. No services are planned and we kindly ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. John loved each and every one of you.”

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Christ posted an update in early September with regard to an undisclosed health problem.

“Recently, I have been focusing on a medical issue that has been kicking my butt and I am in the process of recuperating,” he wrote. “The doctors have requested that I take a few months off to rest up and let my body get back to normal or else they said they will send Glenn to my house to babysit – that is motivation enough to get better!

“PS If there’s radio silence, it’s not because JC doesn’t love you, it’s because I’m under doctor’s orders. C’mon, do you really want them sending Glenn to my house!?”

The guitarist – born John Wolfgang Knoll in Baltimore, Maryland on February 19, 1965 – studied classical guitar at the Peabody Institute in his hometown and later enrolled at Towson University to study jazz theory and composition. He dropped out in early 1987 to join Glenn Danzig’s post-Misfits band Samhain. His work with Samhain can be heard on their 1990 posthumous release Final Descent.

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In a Circus piece from 1994, writer Corey Levitan noted that “Christ auditioned well but it wasn’t until leaving countless dazzling guitar solos on Danzig’s answering machine that Christ was finally invited to join the band.”

Christ spoke of his working relationship with Danzig in a 2023 Guitar World interview.

“The diminutive Glenn Danzig had massive musical talent in the areas of creativity, lyric writing, and even coming up with cool riffs,” Christ said. “Glenn had the innate ability to hear something or an idea in his head and make that a reality. My gift was that I could hear in Glenn’s voice what his idea was supposed to sound like on the guitar. I was the ultimate guitar conduit to Glenn’s musical vision.”

The guitarist lent his influential blues metal style to Danzig’s first four studio albums: Danzig, Danzig II: Lucifuge, Danzig III: How The Gods Kill and Danzig 4. He left in 1995, citing a breakdown in communication and creative tensions.

“What I really wanted was to join Metallica. I wanted Kirk Hammett’s job so badly that I could taste it,” he told Guitar World. “It’s funny; years later, after I sobered up, I occasionally thought about how I would take Kirk Hammett out and get his job [laughs]. The only other gig I really wanted was playing with Ozzy Osbourne.”

He later formed the band Juice 13 (featuring former Ozzy drummer Randy Castillo) and released a solo album titled Flesh Caffeine in 1999.

In 2003, Christ was involved in a car crash and suffered a hand injury which almost derailed his playing career. After a lengthy spell of rehabilitation, he returned to the stage in 2009 and later made a guest appearance on Every Time I Die’s 2012 album Ex Lives on the song Revival Mode.