Jimi Hendrix's estate announce live album documenting iconic Los Angeles 1969 concert

Experience Hendrix L.L.C. and Legacy Recordings are releasing a new Jimi Hendrix live album, recorded at the Los Angeles Forum on April 26, 1969. 

The album, titled The Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 is scheduled for release on November 18, ahead of what would have been the late musician's 80th birthday, on November 27.

To mark the announcement, an advance track from the album, I Don't Live Today, has been released.

Other songs featured in the performance include Purple Haze, a 17 minute medley of Voodoo Child (Return) and Cream’s Sunshine Of Your Love, as well as an early reimagining of The Star Spangled Banner, which Jimi would famously play at Woodstock Festival four months later.

The iconic show was performed in front of a sold-out arena, and featured a line-up of Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding.

Recorded by Wally Heider and Bill Halverson, and recently remixed by longtime Hendrix producer/engineer Eddie Kramer, the album will be available on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms.

The record's liner notes were penned by former LA Times staff writer/critic Randy Lewis with a preface by ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons who attended the Forum show.

Listen to I Don't Live Today below:

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 tracklist: 

Intro
Tax Free
Foxey Lady
Red House
Spanish Castle Magic
Star Spangled Banner
Purple Haze
I Don’t Live Today
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Sunshine of Your Love
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) 

In other Hendrix-related news, JIMI (opens in new tab), a new book published by Chronicle Books, is being released on November 15. The book, which has been described as a "comprehensive visual celebration", was put together by the guitarist's sister Janie Hendrix and biographer John McDermott.

JIMI includes extensive biographical texts, and many never-before-published photographs, personal memorabilia, lyrics, and more, as well as quotes by other musical luminaries such as Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Jeff Beck, Lenny Kravitz, Eric Clapton, Drake and Dave Grohl, among others.

