Pearl Jam celebrate Ten's 35th birthday with rare live performance on vinyl
Pearl Jam have played Ten in its entirety just twice in the decades since it was released
Pearl Jam are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Ten, by releasing a complete live performance of the 1991 classic on vinyl.
Ten Live was recorded on April 29, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, a show that saw Pearl Jam play Ten in its entirety for only the second time in their career. The choice of setlist was a last-minute decision made by Eddie Vedder after he learned that the band had sold out their 10th consecutive show at the venue. (The first occasion was in 1992, at the Nachtwerk club in Munich, Germany, during a promotional tour for the album.)
Ten Live is available on three-sided black vinyl and clear vinyl (the latter for Ten Club members only), and is available for pre-order now. It'll be released on November 29. Full tracklist below.
In other Ten-related news, bassist Jeff Ament has appeared on Pearl Jam's Sirius XM channel with mixing engineer Tim Palmer to discuss the making of the album.
Meanwhile, guitarist Mike McCready has joined many in the music world by paying tribute to Dolly Parton and Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry, who died on the same day this week.
"RIP Tim Curry, one of the greatest," writes McCready. "Darkness must flow down the river of nights dreaming. Dolly Too, one of the greatest! Don’t dream it, be it!"
In 2020, McCready filmed a version of the Wild And Untamed Thing from the musical's soundtrack for the Rocky Horror Picture Show project, a livestream fundraiser organised by Wisconsin Democrats in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Molly Sides and Whitney Petty of Thunderpussy appeared as dancers in the video.
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Pearl Jam: Ten Live tracklist
Side One
Intro
Once
Even Flow
Alive
Why Go
Side Two
Black
Jeremy
Oceans
Porch
Side Three
Garden
Deep
Release
Master/Slave
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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