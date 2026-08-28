Pearl Jam celebrate Ten's 35th birthday with rare live performance on vinyl

Pearl Jam are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Ten, by releasing a complete live performance of the 1991 classic on vinyl.

Ten Live was recorded on April 29, 2016, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, a show that saw Pearl Jam play Ten in its entirety for only the second time in their career. The choice of setlist was a last-minute decision made by Eddie Vedder after he learned that the band had sold out their 10th consecutive show at the venue. (The first occasion was in 1992, at the Nachtwerk club in Munich, Germany, during a promotional tour for the album.)

Ten Live is available on three-sided black vinyl and clear vinyl (the latter for Ten Club members only), and is available for pre-order now. It'll be released on November 29. Full tracklist below.

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In other Ten-related news, bassist Jeff Ament has appeared on Pearl Jam's Sirius XM channel with mixing engineer Tim Palmer to discuss the making of the album.

Meanwhile, guitarist Mike McCready has joined many in the music world by paying tribute to Dolly Parton and Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry, who died on the same day this week.

"RIP Tim Curry, one of the greatest," writes McCready. "Darkness must flow down the river of nights dreaming. Dolly Too, one of the greatest! Don’t dream it, be it!"

In 2020, McCready filmed a version of the Wild And Untamed Thing from the musical's soundtrack for the Rocky Horror Picture Show project, a livestream fundraiser organised by Wisconsin Democrats in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Molly Sides and Whitney Petty of Thunderpussy appeared as dancers in the video.

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Pearl Jam: Ten Live tracklist

Side One

Intro

Once

Even Flow

Alive

Why Go

Side Two

Black

Jeremy

Oceans

Porch

Side Three

Garden

Deep

Release

Master/Slave