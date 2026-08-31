"I don't have any regrets." Original Slipknot singer is fine not to be the voice that made the band huge
Anders Colsefni sang on Slipknot's first release – and knew he couldn't have taken the band to widespread success
Original Slipknot singer Anders Colsefni says he has no regrets over not being the voice that made them one of the biggest bands in the world.
Colsefni was the lead vocalist on Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat – considered the secret debut album that started Slipknot’s ascent.
But it was when he was replaced by Corey Taylor that the Iowa group exploded onto the scene with their self-titled debut album.
Colsefni has remained friends with Taylor and he has performed the Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat songs live over the years with Taylor's support.
Discussing his departure from Slipknot and the rapid rise that followed, Colsenfi tells The Phase Remains The Same: "I'm a death metal singer by heart, and they had the opportunity to go on and do what they're doing now.
"They were able to do some radio songs. Nothing I would do was gonna get on a radio. I already knew that.
"While it ended up crushing my spirit for a little while, I was able to realise that I'm just one of a long line of original singers that weren't the ones that actually made the band famous.
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"And it took a little while, but I was fine with it. And I'm certainly fine with it now. I don't have any regrets.
"I only did what I could do based on what was going on at the time. And if it took bringing in a different singer to get a local band that I was part of out and make such an impact on history, I'm totally down with that."
While he is still performing, Colsefni also works a regular job and is happy doing so.
He adds: "I'm not living the rock and roll lifestyle like all of them. I still have to work 40 to 60 hours a week and do all that normal stuff and try to fit my music afterwards, but that's what most people do.
"The majority of the musicians out there, that's what they're doing. It's only a select few that actually get the golden cup in their hand."
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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