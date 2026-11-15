"I'd like to live in your head for a while. I think I could learn a lot of stuff." The other members of U2 would love to trade places with The Edge

U2 promoted their new album Carnaval De Luz with a special SiriusXM Front Row appearance which brought them up close and personal with fans for an in-depth Q&A.

The Irish rock giants released their 16th album this week and discussed the creative process and a host of other topics at the event at SiriusXM's Los Angeles studios.

And when the band – frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr – were asked which of their colleagues they'd switch places with if they could, the majority wanted to step into the guitarist's shoes.

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Asked by The Edge who he'd like to be if not himself, Bono says: "You. Because yeah, you sing, you dance, and you give occasionally extremely boring lectures about agriculture.

"But that might be the most important thing anyone in this room or tuning in has heard on this thing because he's actually, he's right. And that is an also annoying thing about you, Edge, being right in that."

Mullen Jr agreed, saying: "I might swap with you, Edge. Yeah, I think I'd like to live in your head for a while. I think I could learn a lot of stuff."

Clayton took a different view, saying: "Well, I'm not giving it up to anyone. No, I'm very happy where I am."

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While they enjoyed a laugh over the prospect of trading places, Bono added that the four of them as a collective is what makes U2 the force they have been over the course of a 50-year career. "I think actually the truth of it is, is the four of us make up one artist," he says. "And that's what it feels like. Absolutely true."

They also discussed their most memorable gig moments, with The Edge shouting out their hometown of Dublin.

He says: "There was one occasion we were playing in Croke Park in Dublin, right? This is like, couldn't be a better place. And I just kind of made myself stop and just take it all in.

"And we were playing Where the Streets Have No Name, and I stood, it was the 360° Tour. All I did is just look around and just take it all in, because I was saying to myself, 'It couldn't ever get better than this. This is a peak moment.' So, that was mine."

The interview can be viewed below.

Classic Rock's review of the album describes it as "bold, colourful and engaging."

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