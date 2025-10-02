AC/DC smashed "permitted noise level" during Edinburgh show

Edinburgh City Council is being urged to change its rules around concerts after AC/DC broke "permitted noise levels" during their show at Murrayfield Stadium in the summer.

The hard rock icons played in Scotland's capital city for the first time in a decade when they graced the stage at the home of Scottish rugby on August 21 as part of their Power Up Tour.

And while it won't come as a surprise to fans that the show was loud, it seems that the sound levels didn't sit well with some residents. So much so that the local municipality is being urged to take action.

According to the BBC, there were eight official complaints around AC/DC's performance. Council employees measured the sound at the venue and at other locations around the city and reported that the "permitted noise level was exceeded" by the Australian rockers.

The employees now "recommend that fireworks are not used at future events" as a result.

And one Edinburgh resident complained that the lights dimmed in their home due to excessive power being drawn by AC/DC's production – making the Power Up Tour a suitably perfect name for the tour.

The Council employees also mentioned the three Oasis gigs held at the stadium in August as they cited excessive noise.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher hit out at Edinburgh City Council ahead of those shows when officials appeared to make ill-judged comments about Oasis fans.

A leaked briefing document at the municipality branded Oasis fans "mainly middle-aged men" who will "take up more room" in pubs around the Scottish capital city when the band are in town for three dates in August.

That led Liam to say in a post on X: "To the Edinburgh Council I’ve heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks."