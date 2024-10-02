Oasis add four more stadium shows to their summer 2025 North American tour due to "phenomenal demand"

Oasis have added four extra North American stadium shows to their summer 2025 tour itinerary.

The Gallagher brothers and whichever Weller-haired British musicians they choose to stand/sit behind them on their much-anticipated reunion tour, will now play two nights instead of one at Toronto's Rogers Stadium, the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, and Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

The general ticket on-sale for all North American dates will begin on Friday, October 4, at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.



“America. Oasis is coming," say the band in a typically cocky statement. "You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along."

The band's Oasis Live ’25 tour kicks off in Cardiff on July 4 next year, and currently runs through to September 28, when the now loved-up siblings will drop the curtain on their highly profitable reunion at the last of their seven shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

Oasis Live ’25 Tour

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland (Sold Out)

Aug17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland (Sold Out)

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada (Just Added)

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, USA

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, USA

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, USA (Just Added)

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, USA

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, USA (Just Added)

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico (Just Added)

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK (Sold Out)

Oasis - Supersonic â€“ US Version - YouTube Watch On