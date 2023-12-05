Wings and Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine dead at 79

Former Wings and Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine has passed away at the age of 79. The news was confirmed in a social media post by his wife, Elizabeth Hines.

In the statement, she wrote: "My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning. I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favourite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week.

"He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation centre and eventually home. Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained.

"All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.

"Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis – it brought him to tears.

"I thank you all for sending both of us love and support. It was my absolute honour and privilege to not only be his wife, but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability."

Hines went on to thank hospital staff in Naples, Florida, for their support.

Denny Laine was born Brian Frederick Arthur Hines on October 29, 1944, in Birmingham, England. After leading his own band at school, his career took off in the mid-1960s when he joined the M&B 5 as founding guitarist and vocalist. The band changed their name to the Moody Blues, and Laine sang on their first big hit, Go Now. He recorded just one album with the band, 1965's The Magnificent Moodies, before leaving the following year for stints with Electric String Band and Ginger Baker's Airforce, and to release a pair of solo singles.

In 1971, Denny Laine became a founding member of Paul McCartney's post-Beatles outfit Wings. "I just phoned him and said, ‘What are you doing?’,” McCartney told Classic Rock. “Denny said, ‘Nothing’, so I said, ‘Right, come on then!’.”

He would go on to play a pivotal role in the success of the band, contributing not only as a guitarist and vocalist but also as a songwriter, including the co-writing of Mull Of Kintyre, the first single to sell over two million copies in the UK. Laine left Wings in 1981, after McCartney retreated from public performance in the wake of John Lennon's murder.

Laine also pursued a solo career, releasing three albums under his own name while with Wings, and another nine after his departure from the band. His last solo album, The Blue Musician, was released in 2008. Earlier this year he revealed he was working on new material, and embarked on a Acoustic Songs & Stories US tour, playing music from Wings and the Moody Blues as well as solo material and covers. His final show was in Richmond, Virginia in July.

"You never stop creating, and therefore you’re never 100 percent satisfied," Laine told Guitar World in January. "You can’t be. But when the finished product goes out and a lot of people are happy with it, that’s good enough encouragement for me."