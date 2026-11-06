Tom Morello says that despite the Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections, the "real work starts now" if US citizens are to live in a "more just, more peaceful, more equitable world."

Following the elections earlier this week, the Democrats have now taken control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This spells disaster for President Donald Trump, who will face difficulties in passing conservative policies or legislation.

In an Instagram post, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist, whose political views could be best described as radical left-wing, anti-capitalist, socialist, and anti-fascist, says the midterm results are a firm rejection of "all of Trump’s wannabe Nazi bitches" and Trumpism in general.

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He said (as transcribed by ThePRP): “Last night’s election results were only the start. Sure, it was a repudiation of the ruling class, a repudiation of oligarchy, a repudiation of racism, a repudiation of ICE, a repudiation of wars overseas, a repudiation of our tax dollars being used to massacre children overseas rather than to serve our communities here. To serve our hospitals. To serve our schools. To serve our needy here.

"It was a repudiation of all of Trump’s wannabe Nazi bitches. It was a repudiation of Trumpism generally, and that’s all a good thing. But the real work starts now. Yes, the voting is done. But the day after the election it’s up to every one of us to continue to fight for the world we really want without compromise, without apology, and to not let those sons of bitches off the hook.

"Those that are in Washington, and on a daily basis, in our lives, in our schools, in our places of work; to continue to work and fight and organize for a more just, for a more peaceful, more equitable world. That is the job before us. Power to the people.”

Tom Morello's new album, Everyone Gets Everything They Want, is out now via Mom + Pop Music.