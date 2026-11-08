Mayhem frontman Attila Csihar has told Metal Hammer that he believes that he has the last-ever recording to feature Joey Jordison playing drums – a cover of a 1975 Kraftwerk song.

The pair met at a metal bar over 20 years ago, following a Mayhem show in Athens, Greece, and struck up a friendship in the subsequent years.

Csihar and the late Slipknot drummer Jordison began exploring musical ideas, including a period of demoing material with King ov Hell from Gorgoroth.

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"I still have the demos with my voice on a few songs that ended up in that band, but I’d wanted to make it a little more Rammstein or Laibach – militaristic and pounding," he explains. "It turned out that he’d been very sick [with acute transverse myelitis] and had a lot of management involved. It was a very strange situation, but we were then able to make Sinsaenum enter the picture."

In Sinsaenum, a blackened death metal band featuring guitarist Frédéric Leclercq, guitarist Stéphane Buriez, and bassist Heimoth, Csihar shared vocal duties with Sean Zatorsky, while Jordison played drums. The band released two albums – Echoes of the Tortured (2016) and Repulsion for Humanity (2018) – and three EPs before Jordison's death in 2021.

Csihar tells Hammer that while visiting his friend in Des Moines, Iowa, they hit upon the idea of forming another musical project called Electhrone.

“He had a unique taste in music, because he didn’t just know all the metal bands but the industrial and goth-like bands," he says. "Bands like Skinny Puppy and Front Line Assembly and Suicide Commando, who were inspirational to me when I was in Plasma Pool.

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"Electhrone was more of an industrial metal kind of thing and I think I have his last recordings ever," he adds. "We did covers of Kraftwerk’s Radio-Activity with Joey on drums and Skinny Puppy’s Assimilate, which we did for my friend Nysrok Infernalien and his band Alien Vampires, who I played with in Aborym.

Assimilate was the final track on Alien Vampires' 2023 album, Return Me To Hell, whereas the Kraftwerk cover remains unreleased.

"We were supposed to do more though, and it’s all only at the demo stage," says Csihar. "I really miss him. I invoke him alongside Euronymous and Dead and invite him to the Mayhem shows as the people from the beyond.”

Mayhem's album, Liturgy of Death, is out now via Century Media.