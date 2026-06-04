Peter Hammill and Carl Palmer return to the Royal Albert Hall for the prog prom - Prog Rock: A Fanfare for the Common Man

Van der Graaf Generator's Peter Hammill and Emerson, Lake and Palmer drummer Carl Palmer and Van der Graaf Generator's will return to the Royal Albert Hall in July when they take part in the very first Prog Rock Prom, Prog Rock: A Fanfare for the Common Man, in July 18.

The BBC announced back in April that they've finally gotten around to recognising progressive rock - only 15 years after Prog Magazine first approached them with the idea - and the Prog Rock Prom is the highlight of the second day of events.

Palmer and Hammill will be joined by Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, Jane Weaver and Gruff Rhys from Welsh psych exponents Super Furry Animals, who will also be in attendance, with BBC Radio 6 Music’s Stuart Maconie. Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson told Prog he too had been approached to take part but could not due to a prior engagement.

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Conducted by Robert Ames, the prom will feature symphonic tributes to ELP, Genesis, Jethro Tull, Mike Oldfield, Renaissance and more, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Seated tickets for this Prom are sold out, however 1,000 £8 Promming tickets will be available on the day.