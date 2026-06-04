Peter Hammill and Carl Palmer return to the Royal Albert Hall for the prog prom - Prog Rock: A Fanfare for the Common Man
BBC's 2026 Proms season's Prog Rock: A Fanfare for the Common Man takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on July 18
Van der Graaf Generator's Peter Hammill and Emerson, Lake and Palmer drummer Carl Palmer and Van der Graaf Generator's will return to the Royal Albert Hall in July when they take part in the very first Prog Rock Prom, Prog Rock: A Fanfare for the Common Man, in July 18.
The BBC announced back in April that they've finally gotten around to recognising progressive rock - only 15 years after Prog Magazine first approached them with the idea - and the Prog Rock Prom is the highlight of the second day of events.
Palmer and Hammill will be joined by Elbow frontman Guy Garvey, Jane Weaver and Gruff Rhys from Welsh psych exponents Super Furry Animals, who will also be in attendance, with BBC Radio 6 Music’s Stuart Maconie. Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson told Prog he too had been approached to take part but could not due to a prior engagement.
Conducted by Robert Ames, the prom will feature symphonic tributes to ELP, Genesis, Jethro Tull, Mike Oldfield, Renaissance and more, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra.
Seated tickets for this Prom are sold out, however 1,000 £8 Promming tickets will be available on the day.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.