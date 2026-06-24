Rival Sons announce Domestic Bliss US tour

California rockers Rival Sons have announced their first run of US dates since 2024's Two-Headed Beast schedule. The Domestic Bliss tour kicks off at the Knitting Factory in Boise, ID, on October 30, and finishes on November 29 at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN.



"A lot of irons in the Rival Sons fire right now, but we wanted to break off a quick one domestically, get out there and run it hot for a minute," says frontman Jay Buchanan. "24 US dates in the fall, the Domestic Bliss Tour let's go!”

"We are elated to get back out touring across the U.S., it's been a while," adds guitarist Scott Holiday. "We weren't able to tour the US properly on the last two records, so it's going to be great to get back to some of those territories we missed. We're going to mix it up and try to play songs from across the catalogue - this is going to be fun for us!"

Support will come from Canadian blues rock duo The Blue Stones and Colorado rock'n'rollers The Velveteers, and tickets go on sale this Friday, June 26, at 10am local time. Full dates below.

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Meanwhile, the band have also revealed that they're currently working on their ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2023's Darkfighter and Lightbringer sets.

"It's been great to get back to writing and recording with my brothers in Rival Sons," says drummer Michael Davis. "It's early days, and we're doing this one a bit differently, but I'm so excited about how it's turning out!"

The new album is expected to be released in 2027.

Rival Sons: Domestic Bliss UK tour 2026

Oct 30: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Oct 31: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 01: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 02: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Nov 04: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA﻿

Nov 05: Reno Grand Theatre At Sierra Resort And Casino, NV

Nov 06: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Nov 07: Albuquerque Shine Theater, NM

Nov 09: Austin Emo’s, TX

Nov 10: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Nov 12: Moline The Rust Belt, IL

Nov 13: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Nov 14: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Nov 16: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Nov 17: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Nov 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH *﻿

Nov 20: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT﻿

Nov 21: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Nov 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA *﻿

Nov 24: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 25: Montclair The Wellt, NJ

Nov 27: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Nov 28: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Nov 29: Fort Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

*support from The Blue Stones only

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