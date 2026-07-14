"It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. Imperfections are unbeatable." Queens of the Stone Age return with new single Easy Street
Watch the video for the first new song from QOTSA since 2023
Queens of the Stone Age have released a new single, Easy Street, their first new music since since their 2023 album In Times New Roman...
The song features vocals from South Carolina country singer/songwriter Nikki Lane, who duets with frontman Josh Homme on lyrics such as "The sound of your voice and the things that you say / Just shut up & fuck me or shut up and go away."
“It’s kind of a funny song." Homme says."It’s like hitting your funny bone, where it’s funny because it hurts and it hurts because it’s funny. You’re serious, but it’s funny. We made it the way you’d make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren’t great, but they’re not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can’t fake.
"It’s not just about silliness," he insists. "It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable."
Watch the video, directed by Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse, below.
Josh Homme's band are currently on tour in Europe supporting System Of A Down.
They will begin a North American tour supporting Foo Fighters on August 4 in Toronto.
The dates are:
Aug. 04: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada
Aug. 06: Detroit Ford Field, MI
Aug. 08: Chicago Soldier Field Stadium, IL
Aug. 10: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH
Aug. 13: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA
Aug. 15: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN
Aug. 17: Washington DC Nationals Park
Aug. 15: Regina Mosaic Stadium, Canada
Sep. 17: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Sep. 20: Vancouver BC Place, Canada
Sep. 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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