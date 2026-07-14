"It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. Imperfections are unbeatable." Queens of the Stone Age return with new single Easy Street

Queens of the Stone Age have released a new single, Easy Street, their first new music since since their 2023 album In Times New Roman...

The song features vocals from South Carolina country singer/songwriter Nikki Lane, who duets with frontman Josh Homme on lyrics such as "The sound of your voice and the things that you say / Just shut up & fuck me or shut up and go away."

“It’s kind of a funny song." Homme says."It’s like hitting your funny bone, where it’s funny because it hurts and it hurts because it’s funny. You’re serious, but it’s funny. We made it the way you’d make a demo. No click track, mistakes left in. It speeds up, it slows down, the claps aren’t great, but they’re not bad, and a bad clap adds this human thing you can’t fake.



"It’s not just about silliness," he insists. "It’s about understanding the imperfection of your life. The song, like your life, is in the mistakes. Its imperfections are unbeatable."

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Watch the video, directed by Tony Wolski and Christopher Gruse, below.

Queens of the Stone Age - Easy Street (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Josh Homme's band are currently on tour in Europe supporting System Of A Down.



They will begin a North American tour supporting Foo Fighters on August 4 in Toronto.

The dates are:



Aug. 04: Toronto Rogers Stadium, Canada

Aug. 06: Detroit Ford Field, MI

Aug. 08: Chicago Soldier Field Stadium, IL

Aug. 10: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH

Aug. 13: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug. 15: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Aug. 17: Washington DC Nationals Park

Aug. 15: Regina Mosaic Stadium, Canada



Sep. 17: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Sep. 20: Vancouver BC Place, Canada

Sep. 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV