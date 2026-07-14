KnuckleBonz, the company which creates officially licensed statues of musical icons, has announced details of a "first-of-its-kind immersive 3D digital platform" celebrating the life of the late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton.

The Cliff Burton Museum was created and developed in collaboration with Cliff's surviving family members and will feature virtual artefacts which illustrate his rise to become one of metal's most iconic musicians, as well as a digital space to connect with fans, play games and shop for exclusive items.

“Cliff Burton redefined the role of the bass guitar in thrash, and his influence is stronger than ever," says Tony Simerman, CEO and Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "Building the Cliff Burton Museum inside KnuckleBonz360 is our way to pay tribute to the brilliance of Cliff, and to give fans everywhere a place where his legacy lives on 24/7, 365 days a year."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

A statement from Cliff Burton's family reads: “Cliff’s music and spirit continue to inspire fans around the world, and our family is proud to celebrate his legacy in this way. Working with KnuckleBonz to bring Cliff’s story to life inside the Cliff Burton Museum means so much to us, and we know fans everywhere will feel his presence in this space."

The collaboration continues KnuckleBonz's close work with the Burton family. In 2022, the company launched a limited edition statue, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

Fans are advised to join the KnuckleBonz360 Backstage Experience waiting list at knucklebonz360.com. Watch the video below for a taster of this virtual museum space.

The Cliff Burton 3D Immersive Museum Experience is coming Summer 2026 to KnuckleBonz360™ - YouTube Watch On