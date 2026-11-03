Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have written and recorded the score for a new film by David Fincher.

Written by Quentin Tarantino, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a sequel to his 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and stars Brad Pitt as the titular character.

"Murder, blackmail, theft, extortion – just another summer in Hollywood," reads the Netflix synopsis. "It’s 1977, eight years since Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) encountered the Manson family in Quentin Tarantino’s parallel history of 1969, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. In The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by Fincher from a new script by Tarantino, the fairytale is over.

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"Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities. When he’s not earning his keep bartending or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer – solving situations for Hollywood’s great and the, sometimes, not-so-good..."

The 141-minute movie will enjoy a two-week IMAX run from November 25 before landing on Netflix on December 23.

Check out the trailer below.

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This project marks the sixth time the duo have provided music for a David Fincher film.

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Their debut film score for 2010's The Social Network saw the pair win an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Original Score.

The following year, their score for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo won a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. 2014's Gone Girl earned Reznor and Ross a Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, while their orchestral, jazz-influenced soundtrack for 2020's Mank received nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

Three years later, the duo teamed up with Fincher once more for The Killer.

Last year, the pair created the score for The Gorge, Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, and Tron: Ares, the first soundtrack released as Nine Inch Nails.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth soundtrack will be released digitally on November 25 through Netflix Music.