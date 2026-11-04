"I walked off stage, and I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby." Dave Grohl says performing with AC/DC turned him into an emotional wreck
Dave Grohl joined AC/DC onstage last month when Foo Fighters supported the Aussie giants at two shows
Dave Grohl has admitted that the experience of performing onstage with AC/DC turned him into an emotional wreck. Foo Fighters played two dates with the Aussie giants last month after the support band, The Pretty Reckless, were forced to drop out.
Grohl recalled the appearance – which took place at the second show with AC/DC, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. – during an interview with New Zealand radio station The Rock.
"It was so crazy because my wife was on the side of the stage," says Grohl. "We played Highway To Hell. I walked off stage, and I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby. I was sobbing, like wailing, sobbing, and I couldn't believe it. I was, like, 'That is one of the most full-circle moments of my entire life,' and I will never forget it."
Grohl goes on to explain that one of his formative musical experiences came watching AC/DC's 1980 documentary Let There Be Rock as an 11-year-old.
"Watching a band go on stage and just destroy the stage and equipment and themselves for an hour and a half…" he says. "I didn't know that's how you play rock'n'roll. I thought rock'n'roll was like Beatles and Kiss and things like that. I'd never seen someone so drenched in sweat that they needed an oxygen tank. I was, like, 'That's what I wanna be when I grow up. I wanna be that guy.'"
Foo Fighters begin their stadium tour of Australia this week, and return to the Antipodes for two dates in New Zealand in January, followed by shows in India and South America. Full dates below.
Foo Fighters: Take Cover tour 2026/27
Nov 05: Brisbane Corp Stadium, Australia
Nov 07: Townsville Country Bank Stadium, Australia
Nov 10: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 12: Newcastle Mcdonald Jones Stadium, Australia
Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia
Nov 17: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia
Dec 12: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*
Jan 19: Christchurch One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand
Jan 22: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zeland
Jan 25: Perth Hbf Park, Australia
Jan 29: Bangalore Bengaluru Live, India
Jan 31: Mumbai Mahalaxmi Racecourse, India
Feb 18: Belo Horizonte Arena MRV, Brazil
Feb 20: São Paulo Estatdio Morumbis, Brazil
Feb 23: Montevideo Estadio Centenario, Uruguay
Feb 25: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina
Feb 28: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile
Mar 03: Lima Estadio San Marcos, Peru
*KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas with Weezer, Sublime, Interpol, Joyce Manor, Julia Wolf, Almost Monday, and The Linda Lindas!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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