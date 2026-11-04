"I walked off stage, and I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby." Dave Grohl says performing with AC/DC turned him into an emotional wreck

Dave Grohl has admitted that the experience of performing onstage with AC/DC turned him into an emotional wreck. Foo Fighters played two dates with the Aussie giants last month after the support band, The Pretty Reckless, were forced to drop out.

Grohl recalled the appearance – which took place at the second show with AC/DC, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. – during an interview with New Zealand radio station The Rock.

"It was so crazy because my wife was on the side of the stage," says Grohl. "We played Highway To Hell. I walked off stage, and I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby. I was sobbing, like wailing, sobbing, and I couldn't believe it. I was, like, 'That is one of the most full-circle moments of my entire life,' and I will never forget it."

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Grohl goes on to explain that one of his formative musical experiences came watching AC/DC's 1980 documentary Let There Be Rock as an 11-year-old.

"Watching a band go on stage and just destroy the stage and equipment and themselves for an hour and a half…" he says. "I didn't know that's how you play rock'n'roll. I thought rock'n'roll was like Beatles and Kiss and things like that. I'd never seen someone so drenched in sweat that they needed an oxygen tank. I was, like, 'That's what I wanna be when I grow up. I wanna be that guy.'"

Foo Fighters begin their stadium tour of Australia this week, and return to the Antipodes for two dates in New Zealand in January, followed by shows in India and South America. Full dates below.

"Highway to Hell" AC DC & Dave Grohl@MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 10/2/26 - YouTube Watch On

Foo Fighters: Take Cover tour 2026/27

Nov 05: Brisbane Corp Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Townsville Country Bank Stadium, Australia

Nov 10: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 12: Newcastle Mcdonald Jones Stadium, Australia

Nov 14: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 17: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*

Jan 19: Christchurch One New Zealand Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 22: Auckland Western Springs Stadium, New Zeland

Jan 25: Perth Hbf Park, Australia

Jan 29: Bangalore Bengaluru Live, India

Jan 31: Mumbai Mahalaxmi Racecourse, India

Feb 18: Belo Horizonte Arena MRV, Brazil

Feb 20: São Paulo Estatdio Morumbis, Brazil

Feb 23: Montevideo Estadio Centenario, Uruguay

Feb 25: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Feb 28: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

Mar 03: Lima Estadio San Marcos, Peru

*KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas with Weezer, Sublime, Interpol, Joyce Manor, Julia Wolf, Almost Monday, and The Linda Lindas!

Find Foo Fighters Tickets.