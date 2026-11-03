Is Ghost frontman Tobias Forge on the verge of announcing a Repugnant reunion show to the wider world? Some fans on Reddit and Facebook seem to think there is one happening next April in Sweden.

He may be on hiatus from all things Ghost-related this year, but that's not to say he's ruled out all musical activity.

In an interview with Global News earlier this year, Forge suggested that, while he's spending more time with his family, his to-do list hasn't diminished in the slightest.

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"Creatively, I have a lot to do," he explained. "I'm actually recording currently, but it's not a covers EP and it's not a new Ghost record."

Perhaps the recording is of material from his old death metal band Repugnant, which formed in 1998 and officially disbanded in 2004, and briefly reuniting in 2010. They released one album, Epitome Of Darkness, to little fanfare in 2006.

Last month, we brought news of a 'new' recording, titled Premature Burial, which appeared on V/H/S Mixtape, the ninth instalment of the found-footage horror film series. While Forge sang on the original version, the new track features Watain’s Erik Danielsson on vocals, alongside Repugnant bassist Gustaf Lindström, drummer Thomas Daun and guitarist Gottfrid Åhman.

Premature Burial || Directed by Tobias Forge (V/H/S/Mixtape, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

On October 31, a post across Ghost's social media channels suggested that there is going to be an announcement of some description in the coming days.

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Sure, we reported news of an official colouring book earlier today, but we're convinced that's not the biggest news coming from The Clergy this month.

All signs point to this rumoured Repugnant show. A photo of a gig poster started doing the rounds on Reddit a few hours ago. And while it could be a hoax, it appears to suggest that the band are to make an appearance at a 900-capacity venue in central Stockholm called Vasateatern on April 27, 2027.

A post in Facebook group School of Ghoul backs up this claim and adds that tickets for the "intimate reunion show" are rumoured to be "exclusively available from Sound Pollution", a record shop just over a mile away from the venue.

We have reached out to the venue for comment.

Stay tuned for any further announcements in the coming days.